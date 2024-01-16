Orange and white delight: Bartlesville's Whataburger opens tomorrow

After an agonizing month-long delay, Bartlesville's first-ever Whataburger is set to sizzle starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

No longer will anyone have to drive over 45 minutes to taste the famed flavors from under the iconic orange-and-white-striped décor.

Located at 1350 S.E. Washington Blvd., many residents have been awaiting the new location's opening for months.

A rendering shows a new Whataburger restaurant scheduled to open in Bartlesville by year’s end.

It's been a journey peppered with patience since the initial Dec. 10 launch plan. The site, once the stomping ground of the Hunan restaurant and the legendary Pannekoeken Huis, has finally finished its transformation.

Bartlesville joins the ranks of 1,000 Whataburger locations thanks to a $119,000 incentive dish served up by the Bartlesville Development Authority and City Council.

“We're thrilled about opening in Bartlesville and bringing a round-the-clock spot for our friends north of Tulsa,” Luther Franklin, operating partner of WAB Ventures, said. “Our commitment is to deliver great food and good times whenever a craving strikes.”

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: From Texas to Bartlesville: Whataburger's tasty takeover happens tomorrow