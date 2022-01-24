Peloton 'can't replace the in-studio experience': OrangeTheory CEO

Brad Smith
·Anchor
·2 min read

On-premise fitness providers are taking calculated jabs at stationary in-home fitness.

OrangeTheory CEO David Long believes the issues for Peloton (PTON) once again shine a spotlight on the future of fitness.

"At-home fitness has been around for decades but it was in the limelight during the pandemic because that was the only option," David Long said on Yahoo Finance Live "They just can't replace the in-studio experience or the coaching, the accountability, the motivation and the feeling of accomplishment of going to an on-premise studio."

Long said OrangeTheory reached $1.4 billion in sales during 2019, prior to the pandemic, and added 500,000 new members during 2021 in spite of challenges presented by the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19.

OrangeTheory is far from the only on-premise fitness company attempting to reconnect with former customers and acquire new members.

People workout in Orangetheory Fitness without face masks as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on gathering are lifted statewide in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People workout in Orangetheory Fitness without face masks as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on gathering are lifted statewide in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau previously told Yahoo Finance Live about investments it has made in premium digital content to accompany their on-premise presences across 2,254 locations. Preliminary 2021 metrics for the gym chain showed the company amassed 15.2 million members, which represents an increase of 1.7 million members during the year.

The reopening of gyms following the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and additional on-premise precautions have been a hurdle for in-home fitness to sustain a pandemic-accelerated growth rate.

Meanwhile, Peloton reported preliminary quarterly results of 2.77 million connected fitness subscriptions, below the previous guidance of 2.8 million to 2.85 million. The full earnings report is forthcoming on Feb. 8, and is expected to reveal a key user metric — average workouts per connected device owner, which have declined for two consecutive quarters.

As on-premise fitness providers accelerate their re-engagement campaigns alongside new customer acquisition efforts, the poster-child of in-home fitness could be facing its most challenging ride since going public.

Bradley Smith is an anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @thebradsmith.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers faces an uncertain future

    A federal district court ruling that shot down the mandate is likely to be upheld, experts say.

  • How a 5G rollout almost caused a travel disaster

    The airline industry and AT&T have reached a detente in their showdown over 5G antennas

  • IBM revenue beats on cloud strength, shares jump

    (Reuters) -IBM beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, bolstered by the IT giant's exit from its slow-growing businesses to focus on cloud as enterprises worldwide digitize operations. Shares of Big Blue rose 6.3% in trading after the bell, as the company also reiterated its forecast for mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2022, compared with 3.9% last year. The 110-year-old company has doubled down on the high-growth software and consulting businesses after shedding its former managed infrastructure unit in November following years of growth and margin pressures.

  • As food prices climb, here’s how farmers have fared

    Even though fertilizer and energy costs have increased, net farm income will be 23% higher in 2021 than in 2020 and (adjusting for inflation) much higher than annual farm incomes in 2013-2020.

  • Why American Tower's Price Tag Doesn't Worry Me

    While that's normally a signal to wait until a market correction to buy, there are several reasons American Tower's price tag doesn't worry me. Until 2021, American Tower almost exclusively operated in the world of communications real estate, leasing mobile-phone and telecommunications towers to tenants such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, among many others. During its 25 years in business, it's become one of the largest communications operators in the world and the second-largest REIT by market cap, in large part because of its portfolio of more than 214 communications towers in 25 countries.

  • The Real Secret of Central Banking: There Are No Maestros

    There's a long-held belief that Federal Reserve chairs are economic maestros, writes J.W. Mason. As the nation is about to find out, it's a myth.

  • Dow’s 7-day plunge produces most oversold reading in nearly 2 years, but is it safe to buy?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average's seven-day plunge has produced the most oversold reading in a key technical indicator in nearly two years, but as history suggests, oversold doesn't necessarily mean over.

  • Evergrande Seeks More Time From Offshore Investors on Repayment

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Evergrande Group urged offshore bondholders not to adopt aggressive legal action over repayments, after an ad-hoc group of its overseas creditors threatened to take enforcement measures.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers Network In

  • Meme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation

    Meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment continued to fall out of favor for investors as fears of a faster rise in interest rates puncture the prospects of speculative trading. After surging 600% last year amid a retail trading frenzy, GameStop fell 11% on Monday, extending a 28% slide from the start of 2022. Similarly, AMC has lost a third of its value so far this year following a more than 1,100% jump in 2021.

  • Stocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A stock selloff that at one point rivaled any of the last two years was wiped out as dip buyers emerged by Monday’s close, the latest breathtaking reversal in markets rattled by geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’

  • Stock market sees disturbing start to earnings season: Goldman Sachs

    Earnings season hasn't started on a great note, points out Goldman Sachs.

  • Look who's 6 on Jan. 24, 2022

    Look who is turning six years old on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Hou

  • IBM Posts Best Sales Growth in 10 Years on Cloud Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, buoyed by strong demand in the software unit, which includes IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, signaling that the company’s efforts to transform the 110-year-old tech giant are bearing fruit.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreBiden H

  • These stocks in the S&P 500 had price swings of 10% or more Monday

    DEEP DIVE On a wild Monday, the broad U.S. stock market turned green in the last few minutes of trading, recovering from big declines early in the day. As the day wore on, investors seemed to buy into the idea that the declines during what analysts at Jefferies called a “42-day slump,” especially for technology stocks, were overdone, despite investor fears of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve makes moves to fight inflation.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Ethereum Is In Freefall

    Ethereum is under serious pressure while Bitcoin is trying to settle below $35,000.

  • Police ID body recovered Friday from the Red Cedar River as Brendan Santo

    Police confirmed the body recovered from the Red Cedar River Friday was identified as Brendan Santo, who was last seen on MSU's campus Oct. 29.

  • Mark Cuban on his online pharmacy: 'Our KPI is how much we can reduce the stress of our patients'

    Mark Cuban's announcement over the weekend of an online pharmacy selling over a hundred generic drugs at near cost was totally unexpected but will likely be welcomed by millions who struggle to afford medication. The billionaire told TechCrunch that the business model is refreshingly simple: "Lower pricing reduces patient stress, and that will lead to more customers." The Cost Plus Drug Company aims very simply to provide as many common medications as possible in generic form at as low a price as possible.

  • The agony and ecstasy of Miranda’s coming out in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

    “And Just Like That” — the "Sex and the City" reboot — has kept fans tuned in every week with news of Cynthia Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes sexual awakening