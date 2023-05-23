Orangutan at Kentucky zoo asks to see 3-month-old visitor. Watch what happens next

Amber, a 35-year-old orangutan, moved to the Louisville Zoo in 1996, according to the zoo's website.

An orangutan at the Louisville Zoo recently asked for a close-up look at a young visitor.

A viral video filmed by Kayla Jaylen Natsis this week shows a curious orangutan at the zoo gesturing toward guests to see their 3-month-old child, ABC News reports.

In the clip, the ape taps on the glass of its enclosure and points at the human baby. When the parents bring the baby toward the glass, the orangutan comes closer to look at the child, resulting in a collective "Aww" from the crowd.

'Tales from Gorilla Girl': Former Cincinnati zookeeper looks back on 53-year career

Cincinnati Zoo: Barry Larkin meets African penguin chick named after him

This orangutan at the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky wanted a closer look at one of its visitors, a 3-month-old human baby. https://t.co/bpv68bHgj8 pic.twitter.com/oGxl0QZaTq — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2023

Some social media users identified the zoo animal as Amber, a 35-year-old orangutan who moved to her Louisville enclosure in 1996. Amber often taps on the glass to interact with guests and points toward their purses and backpacks to get a closer look, according to the zoo's website.

A TikTok video from earlier this month showed the orangutan, which commenters identified as Amber, gesturing toward a guest. She pointed at the visitor's purse wanting to see its contents.

Another TikTok post showed Amber asking to see a guest's 2-week-old infant.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Watch: Orangutan at Louisville zoo asks to see 3-month-old human baby