Orbán pledges quick ratification of Sweden's NATO accession

Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, speaks to media ahead of an EU Summit. Orban said he has sent a letter inviting his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, to discuss Sweden's NATO membership bid. -/EU COUNCIL/dpa

Following Turkey's approval, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has promised to press ahead with the long-delayed ratification of Sweden's accession to NATO.

He will urge parliament to vote on the matter "at the first possible opportunity," Orbán posted on platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday after a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said he welcomed Orbán's "clear support."

"I look forward to the ratification as soon as parliament reconvenes," Stoltenberg wrote on X.

Orbán did not say when a vote could take place. Normally, the next session of the Hungarian parliament would begin on February 27. It remained unclear whether there could be an unscheduled special session for the ratification of Sweden's accession to the Western military alliance before then.

The ratification has already been approved in the parliament's specialized committees. The vote in plenary is still pending.

In Turkey, following the parliament's positive decision in Ankara, only the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is now required to finalize the Turkish ratification of the so-called accession protocol.