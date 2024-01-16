Orbán says giving €50 billion of aid to Ukraine would violate EU interests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again expressed his opposition to the European Union’s plan to commit €50 billion to four years of macro financial aid for Ukraine, saying that help for Ukraine should not "harm the EU's budget".

Source: Viktor Orbán’s joint press conference with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Budapest, Hungary on 16 January, as reported by Reuters

Details: Orbán said he was not opposed to helping Ukraine in principle, but stressed that "we have to do it in a way that doesn't harm the EU's budget".

"But to give away 50 billion euros from the EU budget for four years in advance is a violation of the EU's sovereignty and national interests. We do not even know what will happen in a quarter of a year," Orbán added.

He also said that financial aid for Ukraine has to be separate from the EU budget and based on each country’s gross national income.

"If Brussels accepts this, then there'll be help for Ukraine, outside the budget. If not, then I'll be sad to halt this process," Orbán said.

Background:

EU member states’ ambassadors approved a partial negotiating mandate on a proposal to set up a new single dedicated instrument to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation, while supporting its efforts to carry out reforms as part of its accession path to the EU, and allowing the disbursement of €50 billion to Ukraine over the next four years.

Hungary said that it may lift its veto from the €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine on condition that the financing will be reviewed annually. Media reported that the European Commission could accept some of Hungary's demands in order to overcome its veto.

