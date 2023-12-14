Orbán's advisor says EU needs to overcome Hungarian veto 70 times more for Ukraine to join

Balázs Orbán, Political Director for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has tried to explain why his boss walked out of the room during the vote to start EU accession talks with Ukraine and warned that situations where unanimity is needed for Kyiv to move forward will happen more than once.

Source: Balázs Orbán on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: He stressed that, despite the summit's decision, Budapest still does not consider Ukraine ready for talks with the EU and opposes the start of negotiations.

Quote: "However, 26 EU Member States hold a contrary view. Following extensive negotiations, Hungary opted to exit the meeting room and abstain from the vote—not to obstruct the outcome but to avoid cooperating in what we perceive as a misguided decision."

More details: Balázs Orbán pointed out that the member states must then "also unanimously" agree on a specific framework for the negotiations.

Quote: "Additionally, a minimum of 70 unanimous decisions will be required throughout the upcoming years to endorse Ukraine's accession to the EU."

Background:

On Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel said that EU leaders supported the opening of talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Although the decision on Kyiv had been blocked for a long time by Hungary, its veto was overcome by persuading Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to leave the room during the vote and thus abstain.

