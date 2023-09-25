Orban Demands ‘Respect’ From Sweden Before Ratifying NATO Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban renewed a demand for “respect” from Sweden before his country ratifies the Nordic country’s bid to join the NATO military alliance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sweden had no leverage over Hungary that could pressure his government on the vote, not even the fact that Hungary’s air force flies Swedish Gripen fighter jets, Orban told lawmakers on Monday. He said Hungary could switch to other aircraft if it could no longer lease the planes made by Saab AB.

Orban cited criticism from Sweden over the erosion of the rule of law as the cause of Hungary dragging its feet for more than a year on the vote to expand the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Turkey and Hungary are the only two members that have yet to ratify Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a move that was spurred by the Nordic country’s security concerns after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.