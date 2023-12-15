Orban demands unlocking of EU funds for Hungary before EU releases EUR 50 billion for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Hungary won't budge on lifting its veto of the proposed EUR 50 billion aid package for Ukraine until the European Union coughs up Hungary's frozen funds.

A report by news agency Bloomberg reads Orban is making it clear that before EU leaders gather early next year to discuss the allocation of the substantial aid package for Ukraine, Hungary wants its share of the pie first.

"It's a prime opportunity for Hungary to assert its rights and ensure it gets everything it's owed," Orban said.

The EU had previously put the brakes on around EUR 31 billion in funds earmarked for Hungary, citing the country's disregard for the rule of law among other things. Around EUR 10 billion was unlocked for Hungary ahead of a crucial EU vote on the start of accession talks for Ukraine, for which Hungary did not vote, but did not carry out its threat to use its veto.

The vote thus passed unanimously, according to EU voting rules.

Orban's government has been at odds with the European Union and the European Commission over various issues, including increased state control over non-governmental organizations, scientists, media, and courts. Tensions have also escalated due to a controversial law that the EU contends violates the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite these ongoing disputes, the European Commission has, this week, given the nod to release one-third of the frozen EUR 31 billion allocated for Hungary. But the tug-of-war between Hungary and the EU continues, setting the stage for a showdown in the upcoming EU leaders' meeting next year.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine