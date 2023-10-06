Orban’s ‘many questions and doubts’ on Ukraine’s EU membership repeated

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again repeated his statements about Ukraine's territory and population in comments to the media ahead of the informal EU leaders meeting in Spain's Granada. Orban claimed a strategic analysis of how Ukraine's accession could affect the union is needed because there are "many questions and doubts."

Read also: Hungary blocks Ukraine's NATO and EU integration over Zakarpattia Hungarians issue

"We have to discuss everything seriously because Ukraine is a country at war. We have never had an enlargement that included a country at war. We don't know the real borders there, how many people live there, so this is a complex issue."

"We need to understand why it would be beneficial for the EU to integrate Ukraine and what the consequences will be for agriculture, security issues, cohesion funds. After Ukraine's accession, there will be a completely new landscape in the EU's agricultural sector. Are we ready? Is President Macron ready? There are many strategic questions.”

Read also: Orban vows ‘no support’ for Kyiv amid Hungarian minority rights dispute

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Orban's recent similar statements by saying that nothing has changed since 1991.

Viktor Orban has repeatedly propagated Russian narratives and opposed supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. He previously stated that his country would not support Kyiv on any matter of international relations until "Ukraine restores the former rights of ethnic Hungarians on its territory.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine