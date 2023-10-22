Orban stands alone with his remarks on Ukraine's borders – Czech Parliament Speaker

Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Speaker of the Lower Chamber of the Czech Parliament, has said she was extremely disappointed with the stance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Hungarians towards Ukraine.

Source: Pekarová Adamová in an interview with Radio Liberty

Details: Pekárová Adamová was commenting on the remarks made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that there has been no precedent for the EU to accept a country without clear borders, and, therefore, Ukraine is unlikely to be taken into the EU after the war.

"I am sure that he stands alone with these claims and remarks. And I'm really disappointed not only with Viktor Orbán but with all Hungarians who follow these ideas," she said.

"It's unbelievable that Hungarians, who have a harrowing experience with the Soviet Union in their history, now support such sentiments," the speaker added.

Meanwhile, the official expressed confidence that Russia's enormous influence in Hungary is behind this. "Certainly, this is a concern for all of us. And we are working on a common stance of the EU and NATO countries. And, after all, Hungary is still with us when it comes to sanctions and so on. But I certainly do not agree with Orbán's position," the speaker said.

Background: Viktor Orbán said he considered Ukraine's accession to the EU unrealistic while the war is ongoing because "it is unclear what its territory and population are" and sees this as a problem even for the decision to start accession talks.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reminded him that Ukraine has not changed its territory within internationally recognised borders.

