Orban's chief foe celebrates reversal on construction of massive Chinese campus in Budapest

Matthew Day
·4 min read
Protestors march with placards during a demonstration against the planned construction of the Chinese Fudan University campus
Protestors march with placards during a demonstration against the planned construction of the Chinese Fudan University campus

It was billed as a glitzy investment that would bring Chinese investment and research to Hungary, and provide courses for thousands of students.

But instead the proposed Budapest campus of Shanghai’s Fudan University has become the latest battle over the apparent malign effects of Chinese investment in Central Europe.

Protests in the Hungarian capital earlier this week against the £1.2-billion campus, forced the Right-wing government of Viktor Orban into a rare retreat on Thursday by promising to put the proposal to a referendum in 2023.

This, however, has failed to appease Gergely Karacsony, the 41-year-old mayor of Budapest who is at the forefront in the fight against the campus.

“The government proposes a referendum in 2023 but we want one now,” Mr Karacsony demanded in an interview with The Telegraph. “It is irrelevant whether the government supports a Fudan-referendum or not, because there will be one. And not at a time when the government graciously allows it, but when we want to do it.”

Demonstrators gather in front of the parliament in Budapest to oppose the campus
Demonstrators gather in front of the parliament in Budapest to oppose the campus

Mr Karacsony has joined the growing ranks in Central Europe uneasy about Chinese investment in the region.

While Chinese money offers the tantalising prospect of a quick way to reinvigorate regional infrastructure still recovering from decades of neglect, it can also bring unwanted catches such as high interest rates and the unedifying sight of governments cosying up to an authoritarian regime.

The university project could cost more than Hungary’s entire education budget for 2019.

Mr Orban has already come under fire for a deal he struck with China over the construction of a new Budapest-Belgrade railway line.

While the new line could slash journey times by hours it also comes with a hefty £148 million loan.

“The Hungarian government wants to take a loan of 500 billion forints [£1.2 billion], which will leave even our grandchildren in debt,” Mr Karacsony said.

“It is completely understandable that China strives to increase its political and economic influence; however, the Hungarian government preferring Chinese interests over Hungarian interests is absolutely unacceptable. As I said earlier, our demonstration last weekend was not against China, but against the selling of Hungarian sovereignty.”

He added that the huge sum of money that would be involved in getting the campus up and running would be better spent on a “student city” that would provide housing for Budapest’s student population.

“We are for student housing and against Chinese loans,” said the mayor.

Last year Zdenek Hrib, the mayor of Prague, willingly courted Chinese fury after he labelled China a “bully” and an “unreliable business partner”, while adding that many of the promises about the benefits Chinese investment would bring “had not been fulfilled”.

In May, Lithuania pulled out of China’s “17+1” initiative aimed at fostering ties between Beijing and 17 Central and Eastern European states, and urged other countries to follow suit.

Meanwhile Montenegro is facing the prospect of bankruptcy as it struggles to service the debt of a massive Chinese loan to build a motorway that forms part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Its economic problems are now so severe that it even asked the EU for help.

“These are not investments, they are loans that the local taxpayer has to pay at much higher interest rates than other options that we have such as from the market or the EU,” said Wojciech Przybylski, from the Visegrad Insight, Res Publica Foundation, which provides in-depth coverage of political affairs in Central Europe.

“These should not even be considered an investment; it’s a scheme and this scheme for any sound and democratic government is not acceptable,” he added.

“This is the main thing, the protests usually take place where the government doesn't want to comply with their democratic mandates to serve the people but they have their own crony and transparent interests, and people don’t want this.”

There is also the fear that the loans come with political conditions written in by China that clash with democratic values.

“I think Hungarian national sovereignty is endangered by China owing to the plans to invest in the university,” Peter Sarosi, a 43-year-old Budapest resident who took part in the anti-campus protests, told The Telegraph.

“This will be a private university built with taxpayer’s money which will be controlled by the one-party state, and we know that at the university there is strict control of academic freedom and freedom of speech.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary prime minister Viktor Orban criticises Republic squad over knee gesture

    The Euro 2020 host nation face Portugal in their opening fixture on Tuesday.

  • Hungary's Orban sets stage for 2022 vote with wage hike, tax handout to families

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's populist premier flagged a hike in the minimum wage on Thursday and reaffirmed plans for a big tax refund to families in 2022, launching his campaign for next year's election that is shaping up as a competitive race for the first time in a decade. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing nationalist, has scored three successive landslides since 2010, but opposition parties have united against his Fidesz party for the first time and caught up with it in opinion polls. "I would like to confirm that...we will undertake the task of raising the minimum wage to 200,000 forints ($700) per month in one or more steps," Orban told a news conference.

  • China brands COVID-19 lab-leak theory as 'absurd,' Blinken urges transparency

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the need for cooperation and transparency over the origins of COVID-19 in a call with Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Friday and raised other contentious topics, including China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Yang, China's top diplomat, expressed to Blinken Beijing's serious concern that some people in the United States were spreading the "absurd story" about the coronavirus escaping from a Wuhan laboratory, Chinese state media said.

  • Exclusive: Montenegro counts on EU aid, asset sales to ease burden of China debt -officials

    Montenegro, a tiny Balkan state in heavy debt to China, is negotiating to tap hundreds of millions of euros in cheap European Union credit and preparing to sell off state assets to ease its financial dependence on Beijing, senior officials said. Montenegrin indebtedness to China is at the heart of a hot debate about Chinese influence in Europe and could complicate EU expansion into the Balkans, EU officials, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. Montenegro is a candidate to join the EU, a process that requires meeting fiscal standards.

  • Hong Kong to censor movies under China's national security law

    Hong Kong's government on Friday announced it will censor films that it says are endangering national security.Why it matters: "The new guidelines ... are the latest sign of how thoroughly Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese territory, is being reshaped by a security law enacted last year to quash antigovernment protests," the New York Times writes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCritics have said the security law offers very br

  • Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

    Japan's relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo's recognition of China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing's protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan's position is to maintain working relations with Taiwan at the nongovernment level,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

  • NBA Star, Utah Community Help Give Filipino Food Truck Vandalized With Racist Graffiti a Makeover

    A Filipino and Asian fusion food truck in Utah that was vandalized with racist graffiti over the weekend has been redesigned with the help of the local community and NBA star Jordan Clarkson. About the attack: Yum Yum Food Truck owner Ben Pierce found racist insults covering one side of his food truck in the city of Layton on Sunday, according to WTKR News 3. Yum Yum Food Truck was allegedly targeted last year when its generator was stolen.

  • A man stole $1 million from monks in Kentucky. Now he wants out of repayment.

    The request comes after he was released early from prison because of coronavirus.

  • Student burns school’s LGBTQ Pride flag — and posts video online, Washington cops say

    “This is an appalling act of hate against the LGBTQ+ community.”

  • That course Boise State suspended? An Idaho legislator made the complaint, email shows

    The allegation of a student being degraded in class for being white sparked a law firm’s independent investigation, which could not substantiate such an incident.

  • Kevin Gausman is the latest former Orioles pitcher to break out

    The one-time top prospect has flourished as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

  • Iran regains U.N. vote after U.S. enables U.N. payment

    Iran regained its vote in the U.N. General Assembly on Friday after the United States enabled Tehran to use funds frozen in South Korea to pay some $16 million it owed to the world body. Iran lost its vote in the 193-member General Assembly in January because it was more than two years in arrears. It owed a total of more than $65 million, but paid the minimum amount needed to regain its vote.

  • Egypt joins the race to produce critically-needed Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

    After several months of working with China, Egypt is close to producing the first Chinese Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in Africa.

  • American Airlines wants to fly travelers over congested cities and highway traffic with a $1 billion pre-order for up to 250 eVTOLs

    The electric helicopter-like aircraft will fly over cities and give flyers an efficient alternative to driving to and from the airport.

  • Parris Island’s Crucible under investigation in wake of Marine recruit’s death

    The same day that one Marine recruit died during the rigorous 54-hour training exercise, two others were treated for heat-related illness.

  • Lamborghinis almost sold out amid post-lockdown 'revenge spending' spree

    People indulging in post-pandemic ‘revenge spending’ have snapped up almost the entire year’s supplies of Lamborghini cars. Tired of having spent much of the last year cooped up at home, customers are splurging cash on high-end items as they emerge from lockdown. In scenes reminiscent of the carefree spending of the Roaring Twenties, some have decided that they deserve the iconic car as reward for enduring the pandemic. Lamborghini announced it was set for “strong growth” this year, despite bein

  • Historic change: Arab political parties are now legitimate partners in Israel's politics and government

    Mansour Abbas, Israeli Arab politician and leader of the Ra'am Party, in a meeting at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem on April 5, 2021. Abir Sultan/Pool/ AFP/Getty ImagesThe next government is not going to be a typical one for the citizens of the state of Israel, and especially for members of the Palestinian Arab minority, who are 20% of Israel’s population. This is the first time the Zionist political parties forming the government are including an Arab party. It is ironic that t

  • Australia Stays Sidelined as West Unites to Sanction China

    (Bloomberg) -- Last December, Australian lawmakers from across the aisle called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to join the U.S. and other countries in passing its own version of the Magnitsky law to “take the lead in developing a best practice targeted sanctions regime.”Yet six months later, with Australia-China ties only getting worse, Morrison has still yet to pull the trigger on legislation that would allow his government to join allies in imposing coordinated sanctions against officials fr

  • I have questions about my RMDs

    My column on the basics of required minimum distributions generated a lot of additional questions. If I have more than one retirement account, do I have to take the RMD from each account or can I mix and match? The required minimum distribution on all types of accounts subject to RMD is calculated separately for each account and must come out of said account unless an exception applies.

  • OLED TV Prices Are Finally Falling! We'll Help You Find the Best One for Your Setup

    Prepare to be wowed!