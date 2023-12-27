Orban's face-saving coffee meeting facilitates Ukraine’s breakthrough in EU talks, says minister

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a coffee meeting before the crucial vote on initiating EU accession negotiations with Ukraine as he was acting as an “impartial party,” Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said in an interview with NV on Dec. 26.

Unlike other EU leaders, Scholz refrained from calling Orban before the European Council meeting, avoiding dinner invitations or in-depth discussions.

“He played a crucial role in ensuring that it didn’t seem like any of the leaders defeated Orban or pressured him,” Stefanishyna said.

As of the start of the European Council, Scholz’s position was neutral - he did not criticize, express specific reservations, or engage in direct communication about Orban

“Yet he had the mandate of all 26 members of the European Union (including Germany) to ‘go for coffee’,” Stefanishyna noted.

This diplomatic move allowed Orban to save face, contributing to a breakthrough in the negotiations regarding Ukraine’s EU accession.

“For Scholz to invite Orban for coffee and all 25 allies to understand the significance of this breakthrough, a lot of groundwork had to be done,” she said.

“There’s this English word “momentum” — we built this moment by the end of December. And this sentiment allowed no one to give up.”

Despite fears that Hungary would block the issue, the European Council voted to open negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU on Dec. 14.

