Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Completion of its Q3 2020 Interim Filings

Orca Energy Group Inc.
·17 min read

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or "the Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All amounts are in United States dollars (“$”) unless otherwise stated.

  • On August 3, 2020 the Company signed a contract for installation of compression on the Songas Limited (“Songas”) gas processing facility for a total value of $38 million, of which $13.3 million has been spent to date. Compression is currently planned for installation prior to the end of Q2 2022 and will allow maximum production volumes of approximately 102 MMcfd to be sustained through the Songas plant, with the possibility to expand well deliverability to 172 MMcfd by increasing the amount of gas currently being delivered through the National Natural Gas Infrastructure ("NNGI"). The forecasted expenditures under this contract are $11.4 million in Q4 2020 to initiate the purchase of long-lead items, $9.5 million in 2021 upon delivery and inspection of the equipment and $3.8 million in 2022 upon completion of installation and testing.

  • During Q3 2020, the Company announced its intention to focus solely on maximizing value for stakeholders by optimizing and monetizing the Company’s rights to develop the Songo Songo gas field in Tanzania and to suspend ongoing efforts to acquire and develop an integrated gas business in other African countries. Since February 2018, the Company has distributed approximately CDN$92 million in dividends and share buybacks and maximizing shareholder returns and regular distributions will continue to be a core part of our strategy moving forward.

  • Revenue decreased by 3% for Q3 2020 to $20.9 million and by 10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $55.9 million compared to the same prior year periods. The decrease is primarily a result of decreased sales to the Tanzanian Electric Supply Company Limited (“TANESCO”) under the Portfolio Gas Sales Agreement (“PGSA”) and a smaller current income tax adjustment due to lower gross field revenues. Gas deliveries decreased by 4% for Q3 2020 and by 7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same prior year periods. The decrease in gas delivery volumes was primarily due to the increase in hydro power generated during the first eight months of the year as a result of higher than normal rainfall in 2020 compared to 2019. Gas delivery volumes returned to normal levels in September 2020 with the beginning of the dry season and corresponding reduction in available hydro power.

  • Net income attributable to shareholders decreased 42% for Q3 2020 to $1.5 million but increased 65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $20.4 million compared to the same prior year periods. The decrease for Q3 2020 was primarily a consequence of the decrease in revenue and an increase in finance expense. The finance expense increase is primarily a result of the Tanzanian Revenue Authority (“TRA”) issuing an Agency Notice for $5.3 million obligating the Company’s bank to release funds from the Company’s bank account to the TRA. The Company’s view, supported by its legal advisors, is that this action was inappropriate as the dispute is still in process. Based on the opinion of the legal advisors that the Company has better than a 50% chance of winning the dispute associated with the Agency Notice, the Company has recorded a receivable from TRA for the amount taken from our bank account. This receivable has been fully provided for as the timing for collecting the receivable is uncertain. The increase in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the collection of $16.4 million of TANESCO ($1.6 million in the current quarter) and $1.0 million of Songas arrears previously provided for offsetting the decrease in revenue during the period.

  • Net cash flows from operating activities increased 68% for Q3 2020 to $12.8 million but decreased by 9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $27.1 million compared to the same prior year periods. The fluctuations are primarily a result of changes in non-cash operating working capital. The increase in Q3 2020 is primarily a consequence of the decrease in trade and other receivables while the decrease for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to the payment of Additional Profit Tax (“APT”) of $11.9 million in Q1 2020.

  • Adjusted funds flow from operations1 increased by 16% for Q3 2020 to $11.8 million and decreased by 10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $26.8 million compared to the same prior year periods. The increase in Q3 2020 is primarily a result of the 19% increase in operating netback1 over Q3 2019 which offset the 3% decrease in revenue during the same periods. The decrease between the nine month periods is primarily related to the decrease in revenue.

  • Capital expenditures for Q3 2020 were $9.4 million (Q3 2019: $0.7 million) and $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (nine months ended September 30, 2019: $3.2 million). The capital expenditures in 2020 primarily relate to the flowline decoupling construction and payments under the compression contract. The capital expenditures in 2019 primarily relate to the refrigeration project for the Songas plant infrastructure.

  • The Company exited the period in a stable financial position with $79.2 million in working capital (December 31, 2019: $107.0 million), cash and cash equivalents of $98.5 million (December 31, 2019: $93.9 million), short-term investments of $ nil (December 31, 2019: $44.8 million) and long-term debt of $54.2 million (December 31, 2019: $54.1 million). The decrease in working capital and short-term investments was primarily related to the substantial issuer bid (“SIB”) completed in March 2020.

  • As at September 30, 2020 the current receivable from TANESCO was $ nil (December 31, 2019: $ nil). TANESCO’s long-term trade receivable as at September 30, 2020 was $31.0 million with a provision of $31.0 million compared to $47.5 million (provision of $47.5 million) as at December 31, 2019. Subsequent to September 30, 2020 the Company has invoiced TANESCO $2.7 million for October 2020 gas deliveries and TANESCO has paid the Company $3.7 million.

  • The Company declared dividends of CDN$0.06 per share on each of its Class A common voting shares (“Class A Shares”) and Class B subordinate voting shares (“Class B Shares”) for a total of $2.5 million to the holders of record as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (paid on April 30, 2020 and July 15, 2020 respectively). On September 17, 2020 the Company declared a dividend of CDN$0.08 per share on each of its Class A Shares and Class B Shares for a total of $1.6 million to the holders of record as of September 30, 2020 paid on October 15, 2020.

  • On March 12, 2020 the Company announced the results of the substantial issuer bid (“SIB”) where it took up and paid for 7,692,297 Class B Shares at CDN$6.50 per Class B Share. The aggregate purchase of Class B Shares totalled CDN$50.0 million representing 23.6% of the Company issued and outstanding Class B Shares and 22.4% of the total number of the Company issued and outstanding shares.

  • On April 6, 2020 Orca received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to amend its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) commenced on June 14, 2019 to allow it to purchase additional Class B Shares through the facilities of the TSXV and alternative trading systems in Canada. On June 19, 2020 Orca announced the completion of the NCIB under which Orca repurchased 477,500 Class B Shares at a weighted average price of CDN$5.32 per Class B Share for aggregate consideration of approximately CDN$2.5 million.

1 Operating netback and adjusted funds flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Measures.

Jay Lyons, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Despite the challenging backdrop, we are very pleased with Orca’s performance to date in 2020. Due to the higher than normal rainfall for the first eight months of the year, Orca was marginally impacted by the increase in hydro power generation due to the higher than normal rainfall. However, production in September returned to normal levels and we expect cash flow and revenues to remain strong for the remainder of the year.

We are nearing completion of the engineering phase for our $38 million compression project and expect to make the next payment of $11.4 million for long-lead items before year end. We are working closely with our partner, the Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation, to ensure that production continues to meet demand going forward. The continued maintenance of a reliable gas supply from our Songo Songo field will be critical to sustaining economic growth in Tanzania, and we are proud of our role in ensuring the country’s energy security.

Finally, in connection with the Company’s change in strategic direction, the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Pierre Raillard as Head of Business Development during Q3 2020. Pierre was involved in managing the Company's business in Tanzania and made significant contributions to Orca's strategic thinking since rejoining the Company in 2018. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Three months
ended September 30

% Change

Nine months
ended September 30

% Change

(Expressed in $’000 unless indicated otherwise)


2020


2019

Q3/20 vs
Q3/19


2020


2019

Ytd/20 vs
Ytd/19

OPERATING

Daily average gas delivered and sold (MMcfd)

60.9

63.4

(4)%

56.0

60.5

(7)%

Industrial

13.4

15.1

(11)%

12.8

13.3

(4)%

Power

47.5

48.3

(2)%

43.2

47.2

(8)%

Average price ($/mcf)

Industrial

7.41

7.84

(5)%

7.41

8.03

(8)%

Power

3.46

3.48

(1)%

3.45

3.42

1%

Weighted average

4.33

4.52

(4)%

4.36

4.44

(2)%

Operating netback ($/mcf)1

2.98

2.50

19%

2.70

2.60

4%



FINANCIAL

Revenue

20,859

21,453

(3)%

55,894

62,383

(10)%

Net income attributable to shareholders

1,487

2,583

(42)%

20,386

12,355

65%

per share – basic and diluted ($)

0.06

0.07

(14)%

0.72

0.35

106%

Net cash flows from operating activities

12,793

7,603

68%

27,136

29,822

(9)%

per share – basic and diluted ($)

0.48

0.22

118%

0.95

0.85

12%

Adjusted funds flow from operations1

11,847

10,180

16%

26,796

29,734

(10)%

per share – basic and diluted ($)

0.44

0.29

52%

0.93

0.85

9%

Capital expenditures

9,412

652

1,344%

10,906

3,157

245%

Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares (‘000)

26,138

34,914

(25)%

28,381

34,931

(19)%

September 30,

As at
December 31,

2020

2019

% Change

Working capital (including cash)

79,236

106,972

(26)%

Cash and cash equivalents

98,534

93,899

5%

Investments in short-term bonds

-

44,756

(100)%

Long-term loan

54,191

54,057

0%

Outstanding shares (‘000)

Class A

1,750

1,750

0%

Class B

24,388

32,557

(25)%

Total shares outstanding

26,138

34,307

(24)%


1

Adjusted funds flow from operations and operating netback are non-GAAP financial measures which may not be comparable to other companies. Please refer to non-GAAP financial measures below. Certain prior year amounts for adjusted funds flow from operations have been reclassified to conform with the current year presentation.

Abbreviations

Mcf

thousand standard cubic feet

MMcfd

million standard cubic feet per day

The complete Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion & Analysis may be found on the Company’s website www.orcaenergygroup.com or on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca Energy Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.

For further information please contact:

Jay Lyons

Blaine Karst

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

+44-7798-502316

+44-7471-902734

jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com

bkarst@orcaenergygroup.com

For media enquiries please contact:

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

+44 (0)20 8434 2754

orca@celicourt.uk

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company evaluates its performance using a number of non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures. These non-GAAP measures are not standardized and therefore may not be comparable to similar measurements of other entities.

  • Adjusted funds flow from operations represents net cash flows from operating activities less interest expense and before changes in non-cash working capital. Management uses this as a performance measure that represents the company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund capital expenditures and/or service debt.

Three months ended
September 30

Nine months ended
September 30

$’000

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash flows from operating activities

12,793

7,603

27,136

29,822

Interest expense

(1,361

)

(2,279

)

(5,517

)

(6,658

)

Finance income – collection of TANESCO arrears

(1,567

)

(16,427

)

(3,498

)

Finance income – collection of disputed Songas receivables

(1,046

)

Changes in non-cash working capital

1,982

4,856

22,650

10,068

Adjusted funds flow from operations

11,847

10,180

26,796

29,734

  • Operating netbacks represent the profit margin associated with the production and sale of gas and is calculated as revenues less processing and transportation tariffs, TPDC’s revenue share, operating and distribution costs per one thousand standard cubic feet of Additional Gas. This is a key measure as it demonstrates the profit generated from each unit of production.

  • Adjusted funds flow from operations per share is calculated on the basis of the adjusted funds flow from operations divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share.

  • Net cash flows from operating activities per share is calculated as net cash flows from operating activities divided by the weighted average number of shares, similar to the calculation of earnings per share.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. More particularly, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: timing of installation of compression on the Songas gas processing facility; expectations regarding production volumes through the Songas gas processing facility; expanding well deliverability and the amount of gas being delivered through the NNGI; expectations regarding the Company's chances of winning the dispute associated with the Agency Notice; expectations and assumptions regarding installation of compression, production volumes and expanded well deliverability through the NNGI as a result of compression; expectations regarding cash flow and revenues; timing of payments for the compression project; the commitment to ensuring undisrupted gas production operations; and the Company's role in providing a reliable gas supply in Tanzania. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, operational, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, and many factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete developments and increase its production capacity; the actual costs to complete the Company's projects; that there will continue to be no restrictions on the movement of cash from Jersey, Mauritius or Tanzania; there will be no further action taken by TRA through the use of Agency Notices to seize funds; infrastructure capacity and uninterrupted access to infrastructure; reduced global economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lower demand for natural gas and a reduction in the price of natural gas; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of the Company's employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and other partners and the risk that the Company and/or such persons are or may be restricted or prevented (as a result of quarantines, closures or otherwise) from conducting business activities for undetermined periods of time; the impact of actions taken by Governments to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including declaring states of emergency, imposing quarantines, border closures, temporary business closures for companies and industries deemed non-essential, significant travel restrictions and mandated social distancing, and the effect on the Company's operations, access to customers and suppliers, availability of employees and other resources; risk that contract counterparties are unable to perform contractual obligations; the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company operates; civil unrest; the susceptibility of the areas in which the Company operates to outbreaks of disease; industry conditions; lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and/or interest rates; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, drilling equipment and skilled personnel; failure to obtain required equipment for drilling; delays in drilling plans; failure to obtain expected results from drilling of wells; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations; impact of new local content regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; imprecision in reserve estimates; obtaining required approvals from regulatory authorities; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments; and unanticipated changes to legislation and the effect on the Company's operations. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties associated with oil and gas operations. Therefore the Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for and price of natural gas, volatility in financial markets, disruptions to global supply chains and the Company's business, operations, access to customers and suppliers, availability of employees to carry out day-to-day operations, and other resources; commodity prices will not further deteriorate significantly; availability of skilled labour; conditions in general economic and financial markets; and other matters.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.


Latest Stories

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Lindsey Graham on the defensive over calls to state election officials

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was on the defensive Tuesday over disclosures that he had contacted state election officials in states won by Joe Biden in an apparent effort to get them to disqualify some ballots.

  • Dutch virus restrictions to be eased amid falling infections

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte eased his country's coronavirus measures Tuesday amid falling infection rates, allowing public venues including cinemas, museums and libraries to reopen — with limitations on how many people can visit — after a two-week closure. The venues, which also include zoos and swimming pools, will be allowed to reopen at midnight Wednesday, Rutte said. “The numbers we see are still too high, but the trend is downwards and that is positive,” Rutte said.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist

    Three people have been detained in police raids across Berlin, over a jewel heist reportedly worth over $1 billion, according to local authorities. Thieves forced their way into Dresden's Green Vault Museum in November last year, taking off with at least three sets of early 18th century jewelry, including diamonds and rubies. The police force said officers searched 18 apartments, garages, and vehicles for the jewelry and other evidence including digital data, clothes, and tools. Over 1,600 police are said to have taken part in the raids, and it may cause serious traffic disruptions across the city. Germany's Bild newspaper reported that the stolen jewels were worth up to $1.19 billion. One of its best known treasures - the 41-carat Dresden "Green Diamond" - was away on loan at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of the break-in. The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden in 1958.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • A woman believed to be a QAnon follower was charged with killing a legal theorist trying to help her regain custody of her daughters

    A woman thought to be QAnon-believer was arrested and accused of killing a man trying to help her regain custody of her daughters, authorities said.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump in exile: How he will remain a force in the GOP, and a threat to Biden's politics of unity

    Barring something unforeseen, President Trump will leave the White House in January, but he can — and probably will — retain his grip on our politics.

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • Pelosi is re-elected as House Speaker

    U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 elections. “I'm thrilled. I'm excited. And I can't wait to be working with a new President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris." Leading up to the Nov. 3 elections, Democrats were optimistic that they would build on their majority. But, with the outcome of some races still to be determined, Democrats could possibly lose up to a dozen or so seats, making it more difficult for them to push their legislative agenda through the House. Pelosi, however, on Wednesday said she wasn’t dismayed by the slimmed-down majority. “Our caucus is unified… But having the majority, having the gavel, holding the House and winning the White House is time, it is an opportunity for us to work together with the president --and having a president is a unifying, has an impact as well, especially when he's a unifier like Joe Biden." Also re-elected to the House Democrats' team were Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip James Clyburn, among others. As speaker, Pelosi, who is 80 years old, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency. On Tuesday, she suggested it may be her last term as speaker. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will still be in the minority.