Orca whale dies on coast of Florida after bleaching itself in rare occurrence
A 21-foot orca whale died from bleaching on the Florida coast. There was no sign of trauma to the body, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's office.
A 21-foot orca whale died from bleaching on the Florida coast. There was no sign of trauma to the body, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's office.
You've been looking in the mirror at the same hair color for some time now, it's time to live a little. Black women, this message is for you: there are no rules when it comes to hair color.
Jon Landau chats with Entertainment Weekly about Avatar: The Way of Water, and gets a surprise visit from Jamie Lee Curtis
In-N-Out Burger announced it will be opening restaurants in Tennessee by 2026, with its headquarters in Franklin, its easternmost location to date.
Lloyd Cushenberry's time as a starter with the Broncos has likely come to an end.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have melded their lives together over the last few years, including Scott becoming a "bonus dad" to Deschanel's two kids.
On Mets Hot Stove, Andy Martino reports that the Mets could potentially re-allocate the Carlos Correa money to Manny Machado if he opts out next offseason, especially given Machado's strong relationship with his former manager Buck Showalter. Gary Cohen and Terry Collins also weigh in with their opinions on Machado.
The 18-year old stars as Pedro Pascal's daughter in the new video game-inspired HBO series
One of the top safeties in the class of 2024 has narrowed his list of schools down to 12.
Throwback looks at the career of the state's all-time greatest high school basketball player, Joe Wolf of Kohler, who spent several years in the NBA.
The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama. The flooding in California prevented him from making the trip to the show.
The Wednesday star opted for a Gucci gown with cascading sleeves and cutouts for the ceremony.
In his new memoir, Prince Harry offers a nuanced perspective on his father, giving readers insight into King Charles not as a royal—but as his parent.
"We believe there’s a world of storytelling to be told that the audience can enjoy, and they love the characters. Let’s see where it can take us."
Xavier Rhodes, signed just days ago, has been blowing the Cowboys DC away with his play and could factor into the postseason. | From @ReidDHanson
Golden Globes host calls attention to Shelly Miscavige, the wife of church leader David Miscavige who Leah Remini claims has been missing since 2007.
Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun.
Photos show increased activity at funeral homes and crematoriums, as the virus surges throughout the country and reliable data is unavailable.
"We were neglected," says the husband of 37-year-old Allison Holthoff, who died in the hospital after not receiving treatment for 7 hours
“Blaze, you were full of joy and one of those kids you just love to pieces,” one of his former teachers said of the Ohio student.
The family of Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old South Carolina girl who died in an accident on the Murdaugh family's boat in 2019, has reached a settlement agreement.