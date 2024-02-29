Orca whales expected to arrive in San Diego despite storms

TechCrunch

Motional, the autonomous vehicle company born out of a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, told employees Wednesday it will cut about 5% of its workforce, TechCrunch has learned. The cuts, which translate to fewer than 70 people, mostly affect administrative roles and some employees working in Boston, one of several cities where it tests autonomous vehicles, according to sources who asked to not be named because they are not authorized to speak for Motional. The autonomous vehicle company last had layoffs in December 2022, when it cut about 10% of its workforce.