Orcas observed devouring the tongue of a blue whale just before it dies in first-ever documented hunt of the largest animal on the planet

Bethany Dawson
·3 min read
A red dingy boat follow a blue whale with a perch to attach the sensor onto its back.
Approaching a blue whale to attach a suction - cup tagElliott Hazen under NOAA/NMFS permit 16111

  • A study from Australia is the first to scientifically document the killings of blue whales by orcas.

  • Orcas were observed devouring the nutrient-rich tongues of the giant blue whales.

  • "This is the biggest predation event on this planet," said a marine scientist.

For the first time, a pack of orcas — also known as killer whales — have been observed hunting and killing blue whales, the largest animal on the planet.

According to a report published in Marine Mammal Science, the scientific community has long debated if orcas can hunt the massive blue whales.

But this question has now been answered after three instances of packs of orcas attacking blue whales off the coast of Western Australia were recorded by marine scientists from Cetrec WA (Cetacean Research). It includes details of how the killer whales swam inside the mouth of the enormous whales to eat their nutritionally rich tongue just before they died.

"Here we provide the first documentation of killer whales killing and eating blue whales: two individuals killed, 16 days apart in 2019, and a third in 2021," researchers wrote in the paper. "Notably, the first whale taken appeared to be a healthy adult."

Researchers arrived at the first killing of a 72 foot-long blue whale to see large chunks of skin and blubber having been gouged its body and with most of the dorsal fin having been bitten off.

It was followed by relentless attacks by the orcas, where three lined up against the blue whale and pushed it underwater, while two attacked its head.

The study explains that 50 orcas joined the pack for six hours to feed on the carcass.

A few weeks later, the next attack occurred when a blue whale calf was targeted. Twenty-five orcas attacked the 40-foot long animal.

The final attack recorded by the study was on a 45-foot long blue whale, chased for 15 miles in a 90 minutes hunt. Again, the orcas hunting strategy was to push and ram the whale under the water while others attacked its head and tongue. A 50-strong pack devoured the remains of the kill.

orca whale calf
Orca whale and calfJeff Foott/Getty Images

Mother orcas are the lead aggressors

Previous studies thought that orca attacks had to be executed by the biggest killer whales — who are male and can grow to 30 feet in length— to be successful. However, the breakthrough study documented these killings were led by female orcas, with the study saying that the drive to feed their offspring may make them more aggressive.

"This is the biggest predation event on this planet: the biggest apex predator taking down the biggest prey," study co-author Robert Pitman, a marine ecologist at Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute, told National Geographic. "We don't have dinosaurs anymore, so for me as a whale biologist and a zoologist. It's an amazing thing."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Our flight was downgraded after check-in – and the airline won't refund us

    Gill Charlton has been fighting for Telegraph readers and solving their travel problems for more than 30 years, winning refunds, righting wrongs and suggesting solutions. She takes on a different case each week – so please send your problems to her for consideration at asktheexperts@telegraph.co.uk. Please give your full name and, if your dispute is with a travel company, your address, telephone number and any booking reference. Gill can’t answer every question, but she will help where she can a

  • Mike Pence made clear the scale of his rift with Trump, saying he hasn't spoken to him since last summer

    Pence called the Capitol riot — where Trump supporters were calling to "hang Mike Pence" — "difficult," but insisted he and Trump "parted amicably."

  • Geraldo Rivera Shredded for ‘Affirmative Action’ Comments Over Possible Supreme Court Nominee

    Fox News correspondent at large compares Biden's likely nomination of a Black woman to "affirmative action"

  • Scottish Cat Missing 11 Years Reunites with Owner After Rescuers Find Him 80 Miles from Home

    Fergus the cat returned to his home in Forres, Scotland, thanks to an animal rescue volunteer who found the friendly stray and had him checked for a microchip

  • Kristen Bell on liking 'very dark things' and why you should 'devour' The Woman in the House

    "Every single scene, practically, is a cliffhanger."

  • Chilling CCTV captures rapist carrying victim along street before attack

    Austin Osayande, who carried out the attack in Leeds in 2015, will be sentenced next month.

  • Group warns of potential catastrophe on old tanker off Yemen

    A leading environmental group warned Thursday of a potential major oil leak or explosion on an aging oil tanker moored off of Yemen's Red Sea coast. Greenpeace released a report listing the environmental, humanitarian and economic impacts of a potential oil spill from the FSO Safer on conflict-riddled Yemen and the Red Sea region in general. “The event could be one of the biggest oil spill disasters in history and would cause widespread severe environmental damage and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country,” the group said in its report.

  • Scientists want protection for mysterious Weddell Sea

    Antarctica’s Weddell Sea is nearly impenetrable to human exploration.For now at least.Its inaccessibility and seemingly stable climate mean conservationists have been calling for years to turn it into what would be the largest marine protected area on earth – nearly 700,000 square miles or five times the size of Germany.But so far, countries have failed to agree, potentially compromising this unspoiled ecosystem of untouched animal populations.Louisa Carsen is an oceans campaigner for Greenpeace."It's urgent that we put in place an ocean sanctuary so that the expansion of industrial krill fishing does not add an additional pressure onto these populations as they try and build resilience to the climate crisis.”Alex Borowicz is a researcher in polar ecology."The Weddell Sea is the sort of place that can crush a ship, like what happened to Ernest Shackleton with the Endurance. There’s ice drifting all over the place with unpredictable winds, unpredictable weather patterns so finding your way through the sea ice, the tabular icebergs is the challenge that you have to face when you’re coming to do research on a place like this."He is part of a team from Stony Brook University in the U.S. that is hoping to change one reason cited for the slow progress on the Marine Protected Area designation: a lack of data on what exactly lives in the Weddell Sea."Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are crucial for conserving species around the planet in the ocean. But in order to understand where we should place these MPAs and what we're actually protecting, we need to do science on the ground first. That's why we're in a place like this, a penguin colony to understand change and what's here already so that we can protect the species where they need it most."The team is particularly interested in how Adelie penguins are doing.These penguins prefer colder climates and their populations have suffered in other faster warming parts of the Antarctic.If their populations are holding up in the Weddell Sea this would provide further impetus for establishing the MPA, which was first proposed by the European Union in 2013.CARSEN: “Governments have failed for several years to create an ocean sanctuary in the Weddell Sea. This cannot be another year of delay and continued harm to penguin populations and other wildlife here in the Antarctic."Once granted, all fishing in the area would be banned, helping to safeguard species like penguins, blue whales, killer whales, as well as other species yet to be discovered.Earlier in January scientists discovered a huge icefish colony of 60 million nests in the Weddell Sea. Researchers say it is the world’s largest fish breeding area known to date.Though many countries have come on board, China and Russia remain two notable exceptions.Both have strong fishing interests in the waters around the Antarctic.BOROWICZ: "At the end of the day, it's the role of policymakers to decide what's most important, what sort of values motivate the creation of a protected area, and we can talk about what's going to happen to penguins. But whether that matters is up to the rest of the world."

  • 11-foot great white shark pings off coast of Vero Beach, according to OCEARCH. Is she alone?

    OCEARCH named the great white shark after Sable Island National Park Reserve where she was tagged in 2021. She is the nonprofit's 76th tagged shark.

  • Anderson: DNR tells Minnesota hunters to get used to low deer numbers in the northeast

    Department of Natural Resources big-game managers held an online chat Wednesday evening about depleted whitetail populations in northeast Minnesota, and their message to frustrated hunters was, "Get used to it.'' In fact, the webinar — part of the DNR's deer population goal-setting process — wasn't so much about deer as it was about moose, the agency's big-game animal du jour. Never mind the ...

  • Collapse of Florida-sized glacier may happen soon, raising sea levels and threatening coastal cities

    A team of international scientists say the Thwaites Glacier can rapidly raise sea levels if the ice shelf holding it in place breaks.

  • In 7176 BCE, the Sun erupted in what may be the biggest blast in 10,000 years

    The Universe is scary. There are dangers galore, including black holes, asteroid impacts, supernova explosions, and more. However these events tend to be far away and/or extremely rare, so they're nothing you really need to worry about in your daily life. And then there are solar storms. If there's any astronomical event we need to take very, very seriously, even more than asteroid and comet impacts, it's these. We know of several big ones that have happened in the past century or two, but histo

  • Australia Just Exported Its First Batch of Fuel That Doesn't Emit CO2. There's Just One Catch

    A debut shipment of liquid hydrogen to Japan proves the fuel is viable, supporters say. Critics aren't so sure

  • Welcome to Florida: You will see many slimy, creepy critters. Don’t freak out.

    Frogs in the toilet. Alligators in the swimming pool. Snakes in the kitchen. Lizards falling from trees. Palmetto bugs everywhere. If you’ve lived in South Florida for a while, you may shrug off these critters who live among us. If you’re a newcomer, you may react more dramatically, with a gasp, a shriek or a sprint for the closest exit. Some of these creatures were in Florida before we humans ...

  • TikTok diver gets hilarious surprise when he cracks an egg at the ‘bottom of the ocean’

    This TikToker cracked an egg at the bottom of the ocean, and viewers couldn’t believe what happened next!

  • Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed

    Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday moved to shut down gray wolf hunting in a portion of the state around Yellowstone National Park, amid mounting criticism over a record number of the animals shot or trapped after roaming across the park boundary this winter. Yellowstone officials had pressed the state beginning in mid-December to suspend hunting in some areas along the park’s border. Under Friday's unanimous commission vote, hunting and trapping for wolves in southwestern Montana will be barred once the number killed in the region hits 82 animals.

  • US scientists who downplayed COVID-19 lab leak origins theory sang a different tune in private, emails show

    American scientists who publicly attributed the COVID-19 pandemic to natural origins rather than human engineering were far less confident in private, transcripts and notes from previous meetings show.

  • Neighbors, officials help Colorado rancher put up fencing to protect cattle from wolves

    Neighbors and Agriculture Wildlife Services helped put up 3 miles of fladry to keep a wolf pack from killing more cattle in Jackson County, Colorado.

  • Cute video alert! Meet Zoo Knoxville's newest little residents

    Zoo Knoxville has shared the names of the first African lions born at Zoo Knoxville since 2006.

  • Physicists make key advance in decades-long chase of clean fusion energy

    Nuclear physicists are notching scientific advances for fusion energy, fueling hopes — and billions in investment — to create an energy source that doesn't produce carbon or nuclear waste.Why it matters: For decades, scientists have chased the dream of using fusion for limitless clean energy. But turning the science into a commercial technology still faces scientific, technical and financial hurdles. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for