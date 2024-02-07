Orcas trapped by ice in Japan not spotted day after, officials hope they got away safely

The pod of at least 10 orcas that was trapped by sea ice was nowhere to be found the following day, and town officials hope they were able to free themselves, reports media outlets.

According to NHK World Japan, the pod was originally spotted on drone footage on Tuesday, a little over half a mile away from the coastal town of Rausu in northern Japan, but there was nothing anyone could do to save the whales.

“We have no choice but to wait for the ice to break up and for them to escape that way,” a Rausu official told NHK.

The marine surveyor who operated the drone that spotted the pod told the media outlet that he spotted 13 killer whales, including four calves.

Come Wednesday morning, the pod and its calves were nowhere to be found.

The surveyor also confirmed seeing around 17 whales that were similarly trapped by the ice sheets about a mile away from the original pod, reports NHK.

More tails about whales: Orcas sunk ships, a famed whale was almost freed, and more amazing whale stories from 2023

The news outlet says that town officials looked for the orcas for 90 minutes in the morning, but could not spot any.

Rausu town officials told NHK they hoped the orcas freed themselves because the ice floes appeared to have loosened. But, despite that, NHK reports that local weather observatories said the seas are packed with ice floes.

Drift ice off the island of Hokkaido around the site where the pod of killer whales were trapped.

How did it start?

Members of Wildlife Pro, a local wildlife organization, were conducting marine research off the island when a local fisherman discovered the orcas trapped by sea ice, NHK reported.

The organization went to the scene to capture the footage, and local officials were notified.

How did the sea ice form and what are the dangers?

Lack of wind in the region means the ice may not divide to create enough space for the pod to travel through.

In the footage, the whales poked their heads out of a small section where the ice broke up. They were taking turns coming up for air.

“They seemed to be struggling to breathe," the Wildlife Pro employee, who caught the orcas on camera, told NHK.

Contributing: Emilee Coblentz, USA Today

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orcas trapped in Japan ice disappear day after being spotted