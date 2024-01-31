Orchestra expects packed house, highlights local talent

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs will be back at the ENT Center for the Arts on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m., to present Artistry in Strings, a program of impressive musical selections crafted to highlight the skill of its musicians.

According to a press release, this is the first time the popular Chamber Orchestra has played at the ENT Center since the center’s recent re-opening.

This is the Chamber Orchestra’s 40th Anniversary Season. Its performance at the ENT Center is nearly sold out, and another packed performance is planned for Feb. 3, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Broadmoor Community Church.

A limited number of tickets are still available on the Chamber Orchestra’s website.

Chamber Orchestra of The Springs

Jacob Klock, Violin

Thomas Wilson, Conducting

Michael Sabatka, Viola

Chamber Musician

The performance will feature several notable musicians, including soloist Jake Klock on violin, Elisa Wicks on violin, Gerald Miller on cello, and Michael Sabatka on viola.

Thomas Wilson, Associate Conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, will direct the ensemble through an exciting and challenging repertoire, including Mozart’s Serenade No. 6 in D Major, Telemann’s Violin Concerto in A Major, a.k.a. “The Frogs” and Wilson’s own arrangement of Paul Hermann’s Grand Duo for Violin and Cello, an extremely technical piece which is rarely attempted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.