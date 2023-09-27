Orchestrated in Orange: A Rare Ensemble of Aston Martins Set for Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's orange everywhere!

In a unique display of aesthetic uniformity and automotive luxury, a rare collection of Aston Martins is poised to go under the hammer next month. Each model from this exclusive collection originates from the 2010 and 2011 model years and shares a distinctive shade of Orange No. 1, a color uniquely crafted by the British automobile firm, Aston Martin.

This striking assembly was exclusively commissioned for a collector in Swiss specification and consists of eight Aston Martin models, each steeped in the same vibrant shade, both externally and internally. These models have recently undergone recommissionings by the esteemed Stratton Motor Company and will be auctioned by Bonhams, with each car being sold without a reserve.

The collection encompasses a broad range of Aston Martin’s offerings from those years, including two DBSs, two DB9s, three Vantages, and a Rapide. The two most prized pieces of this collection are a 2010 DBS Coupe and a 2011 DBS Volante, both barely driven with just 114 miles on their odometers. The estimated bid for these luxurious models ranges between €80,000 ($98,045) and €120,000 ($147,068).

Each car in the collection boasts interiors swathed in matching orange leather, covering the seats, door panels, transmission tunnel, and dashboard, elegantly contrasted by cream-colored carpets and floor mats. A pair of immaculate 2011 DB9 models, a Coupe and a Volante, are expected to fetch between €60,000 ($73,534) and €90,000 ($110,301).

Among the collection, the 2010 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Coupe stands out as a personal favorite for many. This model, having been driven merely 78 miles, is estimated to fetch between €50,000 ($61,287) and €80,000 ($98,045). The collection also features a V8 Vantage Roadster and a V8 Vantage Coupe, expected to sell for between €40,000 ($49,021) and €60,000 ($73,534).

Rounding up the collection is a 2010 Rapide, with just 81 miles on the clock, projected to attract bids in the same range as the V8 Vantages.

This parade of orange Aston Martins serves as a unique emblem of the collector’s passion and the brand’s diverse range of luxury vehicles. Given the bold and unconventional aesthetic choices, potential buyers seeking distinction may find a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of this rare collection, potentially at a bargain. The flamboyant palette coupled with the meticulous craftsmanship and the impeccable condition of the cars make this collection a unique spectacle in the automotive auction landscape.

