Orcoda Limited's (ASX:ODA) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

The performance at Orcoda Limited (ASX:ODA) has been rather lacklustre of late and shareholders may be wondering what CEO Geoff Jamieson is planning to do about this. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 29 November 2022. Voting on executive pay could be a powerful way to influence management, as studies have shown that the right compensation incentives impact company performance. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

How Does Total Compensation For Geoff Jamieson Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Orcoda Limited has a market capitalization of AU$14m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$348k for the year to June 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 23% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$325.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$303m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$499k. Accordingly, Orcoda pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Geoff Jamieson holds AU$963k worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$325k AU$284k 93% Other AU$23k - 7% Total Compensation AU$348k AU$284k 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Orcoda pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Orcoda Limited's Growth

Orcoda Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 53% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 110% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Orcoda Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -63% over three years, Orcoda Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss is certainly disheartening. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. There needs to be more focus by management and the board to examine why the share price has diverged from fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders should take this opportunity to raise these concerns with the board and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Orcoda (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

