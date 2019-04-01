Order a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition on April 4 and you could win $100,000

On April 4, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will be available for preorder, but you better move fast because only 4,190 units will be produced.

This past weekend, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition that debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November will finally be available for purchase. Preordering, however, will only be open on Jeep 4x4 Day, April 4.

A limited-edition 2020 @Jeep #Gladiator Launch Edition will be available for one day only on #Jeep4x4Day (April 4). Buyers can win ultimate freedom - one year's salary - to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle that the Jeep Gladiator enables: https://t.co/0nOiSDYh06 pic.twitter.com/jwZLR6i0LG — FCA-North America (@FiatChrysler_NA) March 30, 2019

Only 4,190 owners will be able to purchase these souped-up Rubicons, an amount selected as a nod to the area code of the town where Jeep Gladiators and Rubicons are produced, Toledo, Ohio.

Those who preorder the Launch Edition this week will be exclusively eligible to enter the "Find Your Freedom" contest which awards $100,000 to one lucky jeep owner; all you have to do is submit a personal "Gladiator" video that will be judged by Jeep as well as US Army veteran Noah Galloway.

While the standard 2020 Jeep Gladiator will arrive in showrooms this spring, the Launch Edition will only be available for a very limited time. It features unique badging, 17-inch midgloss black aluminum wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and black leather seats with red contrasting stitching.

In terms of exterior body, it comes in five different colors with a matching hard top and fender flares. On the inside, you'll find a 8.4-inch touch screen, premium sound system, and forward-facing camera as well as driver assist tech like Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus.

Furthermore, the limited-edition model will be powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine capable of producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Launch Edition will set owners back $60,815 while the regular model will start at $33,545 when it's released.

