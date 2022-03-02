How to order a 2nd round of free COVID-19 tests from the government

President Biden announced on Tuesday that a second round of free COVID-19 tests will be soon accessible to Americans.

During his State of The Union address, the president emphasized that his administration is "leaving no one behind or ignoring anyone’s needs as we move forward." While COVID-19 cases are declining and many states are relaxing mandates, experts have warned that if COVID-19 is allowed to spread, the virus may continue to mutate with new, potentially deadly variants.

"We have made hundreds of millions of tests available for you to order for free," Biden stated during his address. "We must prepare for new variants."

Here's everything you need to know to have free COVID-19 rapid test kits shipped to your address.

How do you get free COVID-19 tests?

According to U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Americans can start placing their orders for the second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests next week. People can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or go directly to the USPS order form: https://special.usps.com/testkits.

If you need help ordering your tests, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (1-888-720-7489 for TTY).

What type of COVID-19 test can you order?

As of next week, you will be able to place an order for individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through the U.S. Postal Service website.

How many free COVID-19 tests can you order?

You will be able to place two orders per residential address (that’s a total of eight free tests per household).

If you're concerned that a recent order might affect your ability to make a request for free testing kits, Biden assured that "even if you already ordered free tests tonight, I am announcing that you can order more from covidtests.gov starting next week."

When can you expect to receive them?

During the initial distribution of free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests this past January, Americans were told to expect their orders to take between seven to 12 days to be shipped.

