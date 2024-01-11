Your order of Girl Scout Cookies may taste a little different this year. Here's why

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio began taking cookie orders Jan. 5. With a new baker, there are some changes to the 2024 Girl Scout Cookies lineup.

The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season has begun, and that means a new selection of cookies for customers in Greater Cincinnati.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, which has troops in 32 counties across western Ohio and southeastern Indiana, changed bakers for the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season. The council had a contract with Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville, Kentucky, but switched to ABC Bakers after experiencing supply shortages last year.

Each baker manufactures their own Girl Scout Cookies, so some cookies have different names and are made with slightly different ingredients.

It also means one favorite, the S'mores cookie, may not be as easy to get this year.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio began taking cookie orders Jan. 5 and will set up cookie-selling booths starting Feb. 16. The last day to purchase Girl Scout Cookies is March 17.

Here's what to know about the change and this year's slate of Girl Scout Cookies.

2024 Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will sell these cookies this year:

Lemonades: Shortbread with lemon-flavored icing.

Adventurefuls: Brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and sea salt.

Toast-Yay!: French toast-inspired cookies with icing.

Thin Mints: Chocolate wafers dipped in mint-chocolate coating.

Caramel deLites: Cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolate strips.

Peanut Butter Patties: Layers of peanut butter coated in chocolate.

Peanut Butter Sandwich: Crunchy oatmeal cookies with peanut butter filling.

Trefoils: Shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe.

Caramel Chocolate Chip: Gluten-free cookies with caramel, chocolate chips and sea salt.

Where can I get Girl Scout S'mores?

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are not selling S'mores cookies this year, as they were manufactured by Little Brownie Bakers. But Greater Cincinnati customers still have a few options.

The closest Girl Scout councils selling S’mores are Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland in Columbus and Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana in Louisville.

Customers can also get the marshmallow-filled cookies shipped. Starting Feb. 16, shoppers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, according to USA TODAY.

Do the cookies taste different?

Recipes and ingredients between bakers may vary slightly. Classic Girl Scout Cookies, like Thin Mints, are nearly identical between bakers, although they might have different names. In this case, cookies may look the same but have two different names, like Peanut Butter Patties vs. Tagalongs and Samoas vs. Caramel deLites.

Each baker also offers a few specialty cookies, like this year's Caramel Chocolate Chip variety.

How to buy Girl Scout Cookies

Buy cookies from a local Girl Scout troop or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a nearby booth.

What about Girl Scouts in Northern Kentucky?

Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road, which has troops in Northern Kentucky, kicked off cookie sales Dec. 15 and will start selling cookies at booths Feb. 2. Their last day for booth sales is March 24. Northern Kentucky troops also uses ABC Bakers, and are selling the same slate of cookies.

How much do Girl Scout Cookies cost in 2024?

Girl Scout Cookies are $6 per package.

Which Girl Scout Cookies are vegan?

Customers buying from the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio have a few vegan options. Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties are made with vegan ingredients, but are manufactured in facilities shared with non-vegan cookies.

Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are vegan, gluten-free and made in a facility free from wheat, soy, coconut, milk and peanuts. All cookies are kosher and halal-certified.

