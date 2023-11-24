Order holiday ham, prime rib and more for your Christmas takeout meal in Charlotte
The holidays are a busy time filled with parties, special events and cherished time with friends and family. You can make things easier on yourself by ordering a Christmas meal from a Charlotte restaurant or catering services.
Packages available include brunch, side dishes and desserts, or you can order the whole meal, complete with a Christmas ham or prime rib.
Here are options for your Christmas preorder meals in Charlotte — and keep a watch on this space. We’ll update it as the season progresses:
Cracker Barrel
Location: Multiple, including Charlotte, Concord, Fort Mill, Gastonia, Kannapolis, Matthews, Mooresville and Rock Hill
Heat-and-serve holiday meals are available from Cracker Barrel, including ham dinners that serve 4-6 or 8-10 people and prime rib dinners that serve 4-6 people. The dinners come with:
Spiral-sliced sugar cured ham or prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce
Cornbread dressing comes with the ham package, and mashed potatoes come with the prime rib.
Gravy
Macaroni and cheese with the ham package.
Cranberry relish with the ham package.
Choice of one or two country sides, depending on package.
Sweet yeast rolls
Apple pecan streusel and pecan pie come with the ham package.
How to order: Online via closest location to you
Price: $109.99 for the smaller ham $159.99 for the larger ham package; and $129.99 for the prime rib package. Breakfast, turkey, sides and pies are also available to purchase a la carte.
Deadline: 24 hours before pickup
Pickup: Dec. 21-28
Table & Twine
Location: 2600 Youngblood St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Table & Twine, a local meal delivery service, is offering Christmas meals ready to heat and serve at home. Various packages are available, including brunch, appetizers, a ham dinner, tenderloin dinner, Southern side dishes and a cocktail party package.
Price: Ranges from brunch at $49.99 to tenderloin dinner for $399.99.
How to order: Online
Deadline: Dec. 19
Pickup: Dec. 22 from noon- 5 p.m., and Dec. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Your Farms Your Table
Location: City Kitch, 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Your Farms Your Table is taking holiday orders for heat-and-serve dinners for two to eight people and chef Sam Diminich’s lasagnas, which feed 12 people. The holiday menu includes:
Bibb salad with apple cider vinaigrette
Holiday charcuterie board
Dry-aged prime rib with horseradish creme fraiche and rosemary au jus
Fall vegetable casserole
Stuffed butternut squash
Parker House rolls
Hot chocolate cheesecake tart and pumpkin bread pudding with spiced caramel.
Price: Dinner for two is $160, and dinner for eight is $480. Lasagnas are $125.
How to order: Online
Deadline: Dec. 15
Pickup: Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.