Order holiday ham, prime rib and more for your Christmas takeout meal in Charlotte

The holidays are a busy time filled with parties, special events and cherished time with friends and family. You can make things easier on yourself by ordering a Christmas meal from a Charlotte restaurant or catering services.

Packages available include brunch, side dishes and desserts, or you can order the whole meal, complete with a Christmas ham or prime rib.

Here are options for your Christmas preorder meals in Charlotte — and keep a watch on this space. We’ll update it as the season progresses:

Location: Multiple, including Charlotte, Concord, Fort Mill, Gastonia, Kannapolis, Matthews, Mooresville and Rock Hill

Heat-and-serve holiday meals are available from Cracker Barrel, including ham dinners that serve 4-6 or 8-10 people and prime rib dinners that serve 4-6 people. The dinners come with:

Spiral-sliced sugar cured ham or prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce

Cornbread dressing comes with the ham package, and mashed potatoes come with the prime rib.

Gravy

Macaroni and cheese with the ham package.

Cranberry relish with the ham package.

Choice of one or two country sides, depending on package.

Sweet yeast rolls

Apple pecan streusel and pecan pie come with the ham package.

Menu

How to order: Online via closest location to you

Price: $109.99 for the smaller ham $159.99 for the larger ham package; and $129.99 for the prime rib package. Breakfast, turkey, sides and pies are also available to purchase a la carte.

Deadline: 24 hours before pickup

Pickup: Dec. 21-28

Location: 2600 Youngblood St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Table & Twine, a local meal delivery service, is offering Christmas meals ready to heat and serve at home. Various packages are available, including brunch, appetizers, a ham dinner, tenderloin dinner, Southern side dishes and a cocktail party package.

Menu

Price: Ranges from brunch at $49.99 to tenderloin dinner for $399.99.

How to order: Online

Deadline: Dec. 19

Pickup: Dec. 22 from noon- 5 p.m., and Dec. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Table & Twine’s Christmas brunch package.

Location: City Kitch, 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Your Farms Your Table is taking holiday orders for heat-and-serve dinners for two to eight people and chef Sam Diminich’s lasagnas, which feed 12 people. The holiday menu includes:

Bibb salad with apple cider vinaigrette

Holiday charcuterie board

Dry-aged prime rib with horseradish creme fraiche and rosemary au jus

Fall vegetable casserole

Stuffed butternut squash

Parker House rolls

Hot chocolate cheesecake tart and pumpkin bread pudding with spiced caramel.

Menu

Price: Dinner for two is $160, and dinner for eight is $480. Lasagnas are $125.

How to order: Online

Deadline: Dec. 15

Pickup: Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Chef Sam Diminich owns Restaurant Constance and Your Farms Your Table.