Order holiday ham, prime rib and more for your Christmas takeout meal in Charlotte

Heidi Finley
·2 min read

The holidays are a busy time filled with parties, special events and cherished time with friends and family. You can make things easier on yourself by ordering a Christmas meal from a Charlotte restaurant or catering services.

Packages available include brunch, side dishes and desserts, or you can order the whole meal, complete with a Christmas ham or prime rib.

Here are options for your Christmas preorder meals in Charlotte — and keep a watch on this space. We’ll update it as the season progresses:

Cracker Barrel

Location: Multiple, including Charlotte, Concord, Fort Mill, Gastonia, Kannapolis, Matthews, Mooresville and Rock Hill

Heat-and-serve holiday meals are available from Cracker Barrel, including ham dinners that serve 4-6 or 8-10 people and prime rib dinners that serve 4-6 people. The dinners come with:

  • Spiral-sliced sugar cured ham or prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce

  • Cornbread dressing comes with the ham package, and mashed potatoes come with the prime rib.

  • Gravy

  • Macaroni and cheese with the ham package.

  • Cranberry relish with the ham package.

  • Choice of one or two country sides, depending on package.

  • Sweet yeast rolls

  • Apple pecan streusel and pecan pie come with the ham package.

Menu

How to order: Online via closest location to you

Price: $109.99 for the smaller ham $159.99 for the larger ham package; and $129.99 for the prime rib package. Breakfast, turkey, sides and pies are also available to purchase a la carte.

Deadline: 24 hours before pickup

Pickup: Dec. 21-28

Table & Twine

Location: 2600 Youngblood St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Table & Twine, a local meal delivery service, is offering Christmas meals ready to heat and serve at home. Various packages are available, including brunch, appetizers, a ham dinner, tenderloin dinner, Southern side dishes and a cocktail party package.

Menu

Price: Ranges from brunch at $49.99 to tenderloin dinner for $399.99.

How to order: Online

Deadline: Dec. 19

Pickup: Dec. 22 from noon- 5 p.m., and Dec. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Table & Twine’s Christmas brunch package.
Table & Twine’s Christmas brunch package.

Your Farms Your Table

Location: City Kitch, 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Your Farms Your Table is taking holiday orders for heat-and-serve dinners for two to eight people and chef Sam Diminich’s lasagnas, which feed 12 people. The holiday menu includes:

  • Bibb salad with apple cider vinaigrette

  • Holiday charcuterie board

  • Dry-aged prime rib with horseradish creme fraiche and rosemary au jus

  • Fall vegetable casserole

  • Stuffed butternut squash

  • Parker House rolls

  • Hot chocolate cheesecake tart and pumpkin bread pudding with spiced caramel.

Menu

Price: Dinner for two is $160, and dinner for eight is $480. Lasagnas are $125.

How to order: Online

Deadline: Dec. 15

Pickup: Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Chef Sam Diminich owns Restaurant Constance and Your Farms Your Table.
Chef Sam Diminich owns Restaurant Constance and Your Farms Your Table.

Recommended Stories