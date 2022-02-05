Order A Monmouth County 'Singing Valentine' By Feb. 10

RED BANK, NJ — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and now is the time to order a personalized "Singing Valentine" from Chorus of the Atlantic, the all-men's barbershop quartet that practices in Red Bank.

The Chorus of the Atlantic usually sings in person — surprising your loved one at work or even, as you see above, at the gym! — but this year, due to the continued coronavirus pandemic, they will be doing only virtual singing Valentine's, either live or pre-recorded.

They will meet by video with you and your loved one, share your personal message, and sing two special songs of love. The recording is yours to keep and you may share with friends and family.

"Our quartets have performed in homes, offices, restaurants, schools, even a police academy, but due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we want to provide safe delivery options this year," said Terry Schmalzried, president of the Red Bank area chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

The barbershop quartet did not even do the singing Valentine's in 2021 due to the pandemic.

To order a personalized Singing Valentine call Jon Greene at 732-583-1684. The deadline for ordering is February 10.

The cost is $30 for a keepsake prerecorded Singing Valentine, or $45 for a scheduled livestream greeting. Each includes two songs and your personal message of love. You will receive an email with a custom link and time for the live meeting or a secure link to your pre-recorded video to download.

Please write a short message for the quartet to share in the livestream or video before you call to order your special gift of love.

For more information, visit www.redbankchorus.org.

The Chorus of the Atlantic is the singing component of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

