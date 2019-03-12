How the U.K. Parliament Will Vote on Theresa May’s Brexit Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

“The ayes to the right...” That’s how Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow will begin announcing the result of the votes that could determine Britain’s future.

But amid the flummery of the British Parliament, where members cannot address each other by name, and the security is provided by men in tights, how can you tell who’s actually won and lost? Even veterans of the system can be caught out by procedure.

Here’s our guide to Tuesday’s votes. You can follow all the day’s news in our rolling update.

The Motion

Prime Minister Theresa May traveled to Strasbourg on Monday to secure “legally binding” changes to her Brexit deal -- the same one that was overwhelmingly rejected by Parliament in January. Lawmakers will now get the chance to debate and then vote on the revised plan. It’s not looking good.

May Croaks

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox kicked things off with an explanation of his long-awaited legal advice. He said that while May’s new deal gives the U.K. more power, the legal risks posed by the Irish backstop remain “unchanged.”

A croaky voiced May was up next, opening Tuesday’s debate. She warned lawmakers that Brexit could be lost if they do not vote for the deal, which the European Union said on Monday will not be tweaked any further.

7 p.m. in London

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will make the closing speech, finishing in time for voting at 7 p.m.

‘The Question Is...’

When it’s time for voting, Bercow will announce what lawmakers are being asked to decide upon. With no amendments selected this time around, it’s a simple vote on the Brexit deal.

‘As Many As Are Of That Opinion...’

Bercow will then invite supporters of the government motion to shout “Aye!” and opponents to shout “No!”

‘...Say Aye!’

Which side wants what? If either side doesn’t shout, the other side wins by default. Assuming there’s a shout of “No,” Bercow announces a vote.

‘Division! Clear the Lobby!’

In the House of Commons, members vote by walking through one of the two lobbies on either side of the chamber. The entrances are at opposite ends. On television, voting is always shown as a wide shot of the whole chamber, looking toward the Speaker’s chair. The “Ayes” will walk away from the camera, out of the door behind the chair. The “Noes” will walk toward the camera.

Members of Parliament have eight minutes from the moment that the Speaker announces the vote to get into the right lobby. A bell sounds across the Parliamentary estate, and elevators are reserved for members during votes. Party whips stand at the entrance to each lobby, attempting to direct their flock through the correct door and intercept and dissuade members going the wrong way.

Meanwhile at the exit to each voting lobby, tall wooden desks are slid into place at which clerks sit, ticking off the names of members as they file past. This is now done on iPads, but that data isn’t used to tally the results of the vote. That job is done by the tellers. Remember them, they’re important.

‘Tellers for The Ayes?’

A minute or so after Bercow has announced the vote, he’ll stand up and announce it again. This time, he’ll also announce two lawmakers from each side of the vote to act as tellers. One from each side now heads to the exit of each lobby. Their job is to count members leaving. They do this out loud, without the aid of technology.

Sometimes it goes wrong. One Labour member once voted three times without being spotted. Occasionally members walking past the tellers will amuse themselves by shouting out other numbers, in an effort to confuse them.

‘Lock the Doors!’

While some whips are manning the lobbies, others are conducting a sweep of parliament’s bars and toilets, looking for stragglers. This isn’t a job without risk. In one recent vote, the Conservative whip charged with minding the party’s heavier drinkers in the bar misjudged his own capacity for alcohol, and ended up being carried through the voting lobby by the man he was supposed to be minding.

When eight minutes have passed, Bercow shouts “Lock the doors.” The whips duck into the lobbies and officials lock the doors behind them. If a member isn’t in the lobby now, it’s too late for them to vote. And if they’re in the wrong lobby, having ducked in to use the toilet, for instance, they’re stuck.