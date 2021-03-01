The 6 best places to order pet supplies online

These are the best places to buy pet supplies online.

One of my favorite things about working from home is that I get to spend more time with my cats. I love sitting on a call while petting a cat, or writing an article with a sleeping log next to me. I’m not sure they’re loving quarantine as much as I am, but regardless, it’s giving me plenty of time to spend with my favorite furry companions.

Pet food and supplies are must-haves for pet owners, and while many large retailers are keeping their doors open during the pandemic, you don’t actually need to leave your home for pet food, litter, or toys. Some retailers even encourage you to purchase pet supplies online—Chewy offers an Autoship feature that allows you to sign up for recurring shipments of the same supplies each month, while services like Instacart and Shipt will deliver pet supplies along with your weekly grocery order.

Here are a few of our favorite pet retailers ship pet supplies directly to your door:

1. Chewy

Chewy sells popular dog toys, like the Addy-approved Kong.
Chewy is the perfect one-stop shop for all your pet supply needs. It’s got a wide selection of dog and cat foods, featuring brands you can find at major retailers like Target and those you can’t find everywhere, like my cats’ favorite dry food from Hills’ Science Diet. And when you sign up for Autoship, you save 30% off your first shipment, which is dreamy if you have multiple pets and tend to go through food quickly.

Chewy also sells some of our editors’ favorite dog toys, like the crowd-favorite Kong toy and catnip toys for kittens. In addition to food and toys, you can shop litter, standard treats, flea protection, freeze-dried treats, dental treats, and even vet-prescribed diets and medications.

Additionally, Chewy is one of our favorite places to check for daily pet deals. It runs frequent deals on many of its popular products and brands for cats, dogs, birds, fish, and more. Chewy is an online-only store, so it has customer service available 24/7 and a library of petcare videos to help owners learn more about their pets at home.

Shop at Chewy

2. PetSmart

Look at this good boy.
PetSmart is another large pet-focused retailer that sells name-brand food, health supplies, treats, and toys. The company has a page on its site dedicated to COVID-19 updates, allowing customers to see updated store times and measures the store is taking to protect both buyers and pets.

PetSmart also runs frequent deals on best-selling pet favorites, including food, carriers, training supplies, and toys. You can also save 10% on your overall purchase by ordering online and picking up curbside at your local store.

Shop at PetSmart

3. Petco

These good boys tested some Petco toys for us and told us which deserve two paws up.
Petco offers a wide range of food, treats, toys, and supplies for a range of pets. Petco also has physical stores that are currently staying open, though they’re working abridged hours (check your local store for the most accurate times). Similarly to Chewy, Petco is offering to ship auto-deliveries for 35% off your first purchase, which makes a great option for pet owners who want to continue receiving online deliveries.

Since Petco also operates brick-and-mortar stores, it’s taking actions to protect humans and pets during the COVID-19 outbreak. Petco has scaled back hours; closed dog washes, puppy playtime, and dog training; scaled back grooming to ensure people are adhering to social distancing; and implemented a pet drop-off approach to their veterinary services.

Additionally, Petco is offering a 10% discount for people to purchase supplies online then pick up in-store. This is great if you want to support your local store or want to limit the amount of in-store shopping you’re doing, but the discount doesn’t apply to some of the products on the site, so make sure you shop carefully.

Shop at Petco

4. Walmart+

Walmart sells everything from flea and tick prevention to popular pet toys.
Like other major retailers, Walmart has a dedicated pet portion of its business that heavily caters toward dog and cat owners. Walmart sells a suite of smart tech for pets (like auto feeders and pet cameras), pet furniture and toys, pet food, litter, and flea and tick medication. Walmart also recently unveiled Walmart+, a paid membership service that offers free same-day delivery on certain products, including pet supplies.

You can order pet supplies from Walmart online and have them directly delivered to your home, or you can order supplies to be picked up in-store. Walmart doesn’t quite have the range of pet foods that other retailers like Chewy and Petco have, but it does have great prices for toys and pet furniture. Walmart is also the only retailer that can provide free same-day shipping, which can be a big deal if you've recently discovered you're out of pet food.

Shop pet supplies at Walmart+

5. Target

Target is a great place to grab low-cost, high quality pet supplies.
Target also sells pet supplies for cats, dogs, birds, and fish. It runs frequent pet deals that are perfect for bargain shoppers, but like Walmart, Target does not carry all the major brands for pet supplies that more pet-focused retailers do.

Target is also allowing customers to keep tabs on how it is responding to the coronavirus. It has set up dedicated shopping hours for at-risk people to get supplies, and continues to allow shoppers to buy online and pick-up in store.

Shop pet supplies at Target

6. Litterbox

This isn&#x002019;t my cat, but isn&#x002019;t it cute?
Litterbox is a great online store to shop specifically for cat accessories and litter. It’s owned by the same company that makes the $500 smart litter box we tested, but Litterbox specifically focus on cat litter, catnip, cat toys, cleaning products, and furniture.

Did you know there were different types of catnip? I recently ordered a flight of catnip from Litterbox to see if my cats could tell the difference between the different kinds. They could—and it was an incredibly entertaining way to keep myself and the cats entertained during our lockdown. (And P.S.—their favorites were Silver Vine and Fresh Buds.)

In addition to catnip, Litterbox also sells clay-clumping litter, which claims to be a hypoallergenic, dust-free alternative to standard litter. It also sells a wide variety of cat toys made from catnip, sisal, and hemp.

Shop at Litterbox

