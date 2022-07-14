Order of protection denied weeks before Michigan woman, family found dead in triple murder-suicide

A Michigan mother was denied an order of protection for her husband just two weeks before she and her family were killed in what authorities believe to be a triple murder-suicide.

Deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department discovered Tirany Savage, 35, her 13-year-old son, Dayton Cowdrey, her mother, Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and her husband, Bo Eugene Savage, 35, dead inside their home before dawn on Sunday. They all suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities have not said who they believed the shooter to be, but weeks earlier, Tirany attempted to obtain a protective order against Bo, according to court documents published by WPBN.

“He has mental health issues and recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me,” she alleged in documents filed on June 24. “He keeps saying he is going to blow his brains out and I do not want my safety or my son’s safety in jeopardy.”

The order was denied three days later by Judge Troy Daniel, who ruled there was not enough evidence to prove immediate or irreparable injury, according to documents obtained by the station. Daniel added that Tirany should seek out a restraining order in divorce court.

She went on to file for divorce from her husband on July 7, just three days before her death.