Order a sandwich with ‘the only bread Tom Brady eats.’ Boise is one of 5 test markets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If you watch NFL football, you’ve probably seen Tom Brady in ads about Subway bread that he doesn’t eat.
But now the notoriously health-conscious quarterback can enjoy a Subway sandwich — if he’s in the right place. Like Idaho.
Boise is one of five test markets for Hero Bread, a food tech startup being hailed as “the Beyond Meat of bread.” Now through January, Hero is a bread option at Subway when you order from about 60 locations around the Treasure Valley. Hero claims that it “looks, smells, and tastes just like traditional bread but has a significantly improved nutritional profile.”
“Truly unbelievable,” the seven-time Super Bowl champ says in a recent video.
Hero Bread has only 1 gram of net carbohydrates per 6-inch sub roll, along with 100 calories, 26 grams of fiber, 12 grams of protein — and 0 grams of sugar.
Um ... yum? “That must taste like crap!” my wife blurted, reading those numbers aloud.
It’s soft and tender like French bread, with a gentle wheat flavor that borders on bland. In other words, it’s a fine vehicle for a sandwich, assuming you don’t want the bread to be the star. No, it is not as flavorful as an artisan loaf. But, hey, it beats a Sandwich Thin.
Calling it “the only bread Tom Brady eats,” a publicist’s email explained that Hero Bread initially is being offered at Subways in Boise, Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Iowa, and two Georgia cities: Atlanta and Savannah. Other markets will be added “as the partnership expands into the new year, and Hero Bread will also be pursuing other commercial partnerships and direct-to-consumer distribution,” according to a media release.
Only Brady could make America want to devour a GOAT sandwich.
But if you normally eschew bread for dietary reasons, Hero definitely is worth a nibble.