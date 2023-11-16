‘It is so ordered’: Florida Supreme Court affirms Markeith Loyd’s convictions, death sentence

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday morning issued an opinion, affirming Markeith Loyd’s convictions and death sentence.

A judge had previously sentenced Loyd to death for the 2017 murder of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, but Loyd appealed his convictions and sentence.

In all, Loyd was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“We affirm all convictions and his death sentence,” the Court said Thursday.

Read the court’s full opinion below:

Florida Supreme Court on Markeith Loyd by Jason Kelly on Scribd

Markeith D. Loyd v. State of Florida (Opinion). See the docket here: https://t.co/PptMKhZoSy pic.twitter.com/PQDTSamZYW — FloridaSupremeCourt (@flcourts) November 16, 2023