Ordered from Panda Express? You may be entitled to part of $1.4 million settlement

Your Panda Express takeout could make you eligible for some cash.

Customers who ordered delivery can get a share of a $1.4 million class action settlement after the fast food chain resolved claims it made “deceptive” promises about delivery and service fees, according to the settlement administrator’s website.

Now affected customers have their pick of a cash payment or free food. The deadline to file a claim is Jan. 10, 2024.

The complaint, filed in July 2021, accused the popular Chinese American eatery of advertising a “low-price” delivery fee — typically $2.95 — on its website and mobile app. Instead, it charged customers an additional 10% “service fee” on deliveries.

Panda Express has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

McClatchy News reached out to its parent company, Panda Restaurant Group, for comment Friday and is awaiting a response.

Details of the settlement will be finalized at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 8 2023.

Here’s how to get your share:

Who’s eligible?

Customers who placed a delivery order on the Panda Express website or mobile app between July 17, 2020, and February 16, 2022 and were charged a service fee are eligible, according to the settlement administrator’s website.

How do I file a claim?

Claim forms can be filled out and submitted online. You’ll need to have your Unique ID number, included in an emailed notice, handy to complete the form.

Those who don’t have an ID number can request one.

As part of the claims process, eligible customers must choose whether they want to receive a cash payment or meal vouchers, the website says.

What’s the payment amount?

Those who pick the cash option can expect to receive about $10, though the amount may be higher or lower depending on how many valid claims are submitted.

Customers who opt for a free meal can receive up to two vouchers valid on a medium entree ordered via the Panda Express website or app, according to the website. There are a few restrictions, however.

The vouchers must be redeemed within a year of when they were received. No additional purchase is necessary and vouchers are limited to one per transaction, per day.

When will I receive payment?

Payments and vouchers will be disbursed if the settlement is approved Nov. 8 — but only after any appeals are resolved, settlement administrators said. The process may take up to a year.

Stovetops turned on by themselves and sparked fires, feds say. Now Whirlpool must pay

Companies preyed on student loan borrowers and made $8.8 million in scam, feds say

Company ‘routinely’ removed minority health aides because of patient requests, feds say