I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A and KFC, and the winning chain was also the cheaper one

I ordered a variety of food from KFC and Chick-fil-A to try at home. Pascale Mondesir

I compared the same meal from Chick-fil-A and KFC to see which fast-food chain came out on top.

I thought KFC's tenders held more flavor and the sides from Chick-fil-A were well-seasoned.

But when it came down to it, I preferred the juicy, flavorful chicken items from KFC.

I compared similar meals from Chick-fil-A and KFC to see which was the tastiest.

I ordered a variety of food from the two popular chicken chains. Pascale Mondesir

Though I've ordered meals from Chick-fil-A and KFC before, I always wondered which chain has the superior meal.

Both chains are known for chicken, though KFC is more widespread than Chick-fil-A. KFC has over 3,800 locations as opposed to Chick-fil-A's over 2,800 restaurants.

So, I decided to compare the same meal from the two chains to see which was the tastiest.

In the past, I've typically ordered Chick-fil-A's original chicken sandwich meal and KFC's two-piece combo with mashed potatoes. For this comparison, I tried more chicken sandwiches and sides to see which I preferred.

To kick off my taste test, I stopped at KFC.

KFC has a red-and-white theme. Pascale Mondesir

The inside of KFC included a lot of imagery of the restaurant's founder, Colonel Sanders. I ordered my food at the register to go.

I headed to Chick-fil-A to grab my food.

I'd been to Chick-fil-A many times before. Pascale Mondesir

Chick-fil-A has typically been my go-to for quality fast-food chicken, and I'd say this chain is more prominent than KFC where I live in Texas.

In contrast to KFC's red-and-white theme, Chick-fil-A's interior featured several gray accents.

I also ordered my food at the register at this location and took my meal home.

My meal from KFC looked promising.

I thought I got a decent amount of food for the price at KFC. Pascale Mondesir

Once I got home, I laid out all of the food I bought.

I got KFC's four-piece tenders with mac and cheese and sweet tea, the classic chicken sandwich, and a chocolate-chip cookie. My KFC order came out to $16.10, which I felt was appropriate for the amount of food.

I thought my meal from Chick-fil-A was a little pricey.

I was excited to try some old favorites of mine from Chick-fil-A. Pascale Mondesir

I ordered Chick-fil-A's four-count Chick-n-Strips medium meal, which included mac and cheese and sweetened iced tea. I also ordered the original chicken sandwich and a chocolate-chunk cookie for dessert.

The order came out to $19.06, which I personally felt was a bit pricey for what I got.

First, I tried the chicken tenders from KFC and Chick-fil-A.

KFC's chicken tenders came with a biscuit, which wasn't part of the taste test. Pascale Mondesir

I ordered meal combos that came with a side and a beverage at both restaurants. I ordered the tenders with mac and cheese and sweet tea.

KFC's four-piece chicken tenders meal came out to $9.50. The four-count Chick-n-Strips meal from Chick-fil-A was slightly more expensive at $11.60.

KFC's chicken tenders had lots of flavor.

The chicken tenders from KFC held their juiciness. Pascale Mondesir

The KFC tenders looked like they'd be super crispy and cooked just right and even came with a biscuit, which I thought was a nice added treat.

The chicken tenders were exactly what I wanted, moist and seasoned with salt and pepper. I was worried about dryness because I find that it's usually an issue with ready-to-serve fast food, but these held their juiciness.

I ate them by themselves to taste their flavor but I'm sure the tenders would've tasted great with chipotle or ranch dressing.

The Chick-n-Strips didn't seem to be seasoned as well.

The Chick-n-Strips were crispy but I wish they had more flavor. Pascale Mondesir

The Chick-fil-A strips were also pretty good, though they were a bit softer than the KFC bites.

However, I thought Chick-fil-A's chicken was juicier. I also thought the Chick-n-Strips had less seasoning than KFC's chicken, which made the version slightly less exciting to eat for me.

However, I didn't feel like the strips needed any sauce because Chick-fil-A tenders don't have hard-fried breading and it was easier to taste and enjoy the meat.

I prepared to try the chains' sandwiches next.

KFC's chicken sandwich had a much darker bun and lighter fried chicken. Pascale Mondesir

The classic chicken sandwich from KFC cost $4.50 and the version from Chick-fil-A was slightly more expensive at $4.60.

The KFC chicken sandwich was tasty and flavorful.

I think you'll get your fill with KFC's chicken sandwich. Pascale Mondesir

The KFC sandwich included a double-breaded extra crispy chicken breast, a buttered brioche bun, pickles, and the restaurant's mayonnaise. It reminded me of a Popeyes chicken sandwich and I thought it was just as good.

My sandwich tasted like it was fresh and had layers of flavor. I'm not even a fan of pickles but I liked them in the sandwich. I thought the mayo truly made all the difference and balanced any potential dryness.

I also noticed that it was much bigger than Chick-fil-A's sandwich.

The Chick-fil-A sandwich let me down this time.

I was surprised I didn't like Chick-fil-A's sandwich as much as I usually do. Pascale Mondesir

I usually enjoy the Chick-fil-A sandwich but it didn't taste as great as KFC's version to me. I thought the chicken tasted overdone and dry.

That said, I think Chick-fil-A might've just been having an off day because I typically love this sandwich and it's not usually dry. I won't hold it against the chain since I probably just got a not-as-good batch.

Next, I tried the mac and cheese that came as a side with the chicken tenders.

The mac-and-cheese dishes looked very different. Pascale Mondesir

The mac and cheese from KFC came with the chicken tenders combo but at Chick-fil-A, adding the side cost an extra $1.60.

Right off the bat, I noticed Chick-fil-A's version had crispy, melted cheese on top.

The KFC mac and cheese was creamy.

There didn't seem to be much seasoning in KFC's mac and cheese. Pascale Mondesir

The KFC mac and cheese, made with elbow macaroni and creamy cheddar, seemed rich. I thought the noodles were drowning in cheese, which normally I would love, but the overall dish was a bit one-note.

I just tasted the elbow macaroni and melted cheddar rather than any kind of seasoning or other flavors. Even adding some sort of crust or other cheese would've elevated it.

The Chick-fil-A mac and cheese looked delicious.

The cheese on top of Chick-fil-A's side gave it a great texture. Pascale Mondesir

The Chick-fil-A mac and cheese included Parmesan, cheddar, and Romano.

It was baked so there was a light, delicious layer of crispy cheese on top, which I thought was the best part. It tasted great and added another texture to the whole dish.

I tried the sweet-tea beverages that came with the chicken-tenders meals next.

The Chick-fil-A sweet tea had more ice. Pascale Mondesir

I ordered medium-sized sweet-tea beverages. If I had ordered the drinks by themselves, it would've cost $2.20 at KFC and $2.35 at Chick-fil-A.

KFC's sweet tea had a bitterness.

I'm not sure how the sweet tea was brewed but it tasted pretty good. Pascale Mondesir

KFC's beverage seemed heavy on both the tea (the drink is a deep-brown color) and sweetness.

It was a little too much tea for me as I tasted a strong, earthy bitter flavor despite the sugar.

The sweet tea from Chick-fil-A wasn't too sweet.

My sweet tea was loaded with ice. Pascale Mondesir

I thought Chick-fil-A's beverage had a better taste.

The drink has cane sugar but it wasn't overly sweet. The light-brown brew was made from a blend of tea leaves and felt light and refreshing.

Finally, it was time to try the chocolate-chip cookies.

The cookie from KFC was much smaller. Pascale Mondesir

A chocolate-chip cookie from KFC costs about $1.30. The oatmeal-chocolate-chip cookie from Chick-fil-A was $1.55.

The KFC chocolate-chip cookie was super simple.

It only took a few bites to finish the KFC cookie. Pascale Mondesir

KFC's treat was a simple light-brown cookie with chocolate chips baked in. It was much smaller than Chick-fil-A's but it had a great taste.

I like my chocolate-chip cookies simple and soft and this was it. I could tell it wasn't homemade, but it had that classic chocolate-chip cookie taste.

The Chick-fil-A cookie wasn't my favorite.

I'm not a huge fan of having oats in my treats. Pascale Mondesir

Chick-fil-A's chocolate-chunk cookie was made with semisweet dark and milk chocolate with oats baked inside.

I actually prefer a simpler cookie, though. I wasn't a huge fan of the oatmeal and the semisweet chunks took away a bit of the sweetness that I crave. This cookie wasn't that soft either. Sometimes, less is more.

All in all, KFC was my winner.

I preferred my KFC meal. Pascale Mondesir

Overall, I have to say this was almost a tie. Both chains had some great options and a few foods that weren't my absolute favorite.

I very much preferred the mac and cheese and sweet tea from Chick-fil-A. But when it comes down to it the tenders, sandwiches, and cookies, KFC wins this competition. The chicken tenders had great crispiness and flavor, the sandwich was filling, and the cookie was simple and just plain tasty.

If I had gotten a better chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A like I'm used to, the chain may have won this taste test. Still, neither restaurant is a bad option, so next time I'm craving chicken, I won't count either place out.

