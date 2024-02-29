I ordered the same meal at Culver's and Kopp's. The smaller chain packed a mightier punch.

I am from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and I love going to both Culver's and Kopp's.

Kopp's has always been my favorite for frozen custard, but the sandwiches can be hit or miss.

Culver's has solid meals, but I wasn't as impressed this time — especially with its fries.

As someone born and raised in the Midwest, I take my frozen custard, burgers, and fries seriously.

It's an iconic combination of food that's perfect for any season around here, and where I live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Culver's and Kopp's are the top two places to go for it.

After years of eating at both spots, I wanted to see, once and for all, how the chains compared to each other regarding quality, flavor, and value.

I went to both Wisconsin-based fast-food chains and ordered a burger, fries, and frozen custard to decide which was best.

I started by visiting Kopp's Frozen Custard.

I ordered a bacon cheeseburger, fries, vanilla custard, and an Oreo sundae. Sojourner White

Kopp's is a Milwaukee-based chain with three locations across the city. Although it's small, people come from all over the Midwest for its famous custard.

At Kopp's, I ordered a bacon cheeseburger with the works (lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion), fries, a scoop of plain frozen custard, and an Oreo sundae.

The meal cost $21.34 in total.

Culver’s offered similar menu items to make it a fair matchup.

I tried to match my Kopp's order at Culver's. Sojourner White

Culver's is also a Wisconsin-based chain that's popular in the Midwest, but it's expanded across the country. Today, there are locations in 26 states.

Culver's has more options than Kopp's, but to keep things even, I ordered a similar meal.

I got a bacon deluxe ButterBurger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion; fries; one scoop of vanilla custard; and an Oreo Concrete Mixer.

The total came to $17.95.

Kopp’s burger was huge.

I think Kopp's might have the biggest burgers in Milwaukee. Sojourner White

I normally prefer Culver's burgers, but my bacon cheeseburger from Kopp's was perfect.

The juiciness of the patty, the crispiness of the bacon, and the freshness of the toppings all made it stand out.

Kopp's burgers are also massive. It normally takes me two meals to eat one of them.

Culver’s burgers are smaller but still delicious.

You can't beat Culver's buttery, toasted buns. Sojourner White

Even though Kopp's had the better burger, it doesn't mean Culver's ButterBurgers are bad. In fact, I thought it had the better bun, by far.

Culver's is known for toasting its buns in plenty of butter, and it really makes a difference.

The meat also had tons of flavor and was grilled well, and the toppings tasted fresh.

Kopp’s fries were just fine.

I don't think the fries are the best thing on Kopp's menu, but they are good. Sojourner White

Kopp's doesn't serve the best fries I've ever eaten — they're less salty than most fast-food restaurants.

Overall, I think the side is average in comparison to other items on Kopp's menu.

I've never been a fan of Culver's fries, either.

I don't enjoy crinkle-cut fries. Sojourner White

I've been telling my family and friends for years that I think Culver's fries lack flavor, so I rarely order them.

I was hoping the chain finally changed the recipe, but unfortunately, I was still disappointed by the lack of seasoning. I liked these even less than the fries at Kopp's.

Though I didn't order them on this trip, I'd much rather get a side of the chain's iconic cheese curds.

There's really no competition when it comes to Kopp's frozen custard.

Even the plain, vanilla custard is so flavorful. Sojourner White

Frozen custard is an ice-cream-like treat made with milk, cream, sweetener, and egg yolks, and the Midwest is known for making some of the best.

Kopp's frozen custard is undefeated. I don't know what it is about the process, but even the plain vanilla flavor tastes like it has an extra layer of sweetness.

I'm never disappointed, whether I opt for vanilla, the flavor of the day, or a sundae. The smooth, creamy texture makes it melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

But Culver's sweet treats are still top-notch.

There's nothing wrong with Culver's frozen custard. Sojourner White

Culver's frozen custard isn't bad by any means, and the chain offers even more options than Kopp's. But I don't find myself reaching for its plain scoop as often.

I think the highlight of Culver's dessert menu is its Concrete Mixers, which blend toppings into the chain's signature custard.

They're blended very well — so the toppings are in every bite — and the custard is satisfying.

In the end, Kopp's came out on top.

Kopp's may be a smaller chain, but it's worth seeking it out. Sojourner White

I'm lucky in Milwaukee because I have easy access to both Culver's and Kopp's. But even though it's a little harder to find, I still think Kopp's is the winner.

It's worth a few extra dollars to get a larger sandwich, rich and creamy custard, and more well-seasoned fries.

