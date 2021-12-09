I ordered the same meal at In-N-Out and McDonald's, and I preferred the juicier, cheese-coated burger

I tried the same meal from In-N-Out and McDonald's. Erin McDowell/Insider

I tried the same meal from In-N-Out and McDonald's to see which one was the better meal and value.

I ordered a double cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink from both chains.

I preferred the thicker burger from In-N-Out over McDonald's smaller, yet still tasty, burger.

I ordered a Double-Double burger, regular fries, and soft drink from In-N-Out.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger, fries, and a drink. Erin McDowell/Insider

My meal came to $8.25, not including tax, which I thought was a good deal considering how much food I received.

Most Double-Double burgers come with lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

To keep my burger similar to the burger I tried from McDonald's, I ordered it with onions, pickles, and spread. It cost me $4.50, which I thought was an excellent deal for the large burger sitting in front of me.

One of the first things I noticed was how thick the burger patties were — much thicker than other burgers I've tried at a similar price point, including the McDonald's burger.

The cheese slices were perfectly melted and coated each part of the burger.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The bun was soft and held everything together well, while the special spread had my mouth watering for another bite.

In-N-Out's double cheeseburger had a lot of flavor for a low price.

In-N-Out Double-Double burger. Erin McDowell/Insider

I thought when it came to a double cheeseburger, the West Coast chain really nailed it. The burger was beyond flavorful, the perfect size, and shockingly inexpensive.

The fries, however, were a tad underwhelming, in my opinion.

In-N-Out fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

That said, the regular fry cost me only $2, which I thought was a good deal.

They were crispy but could have used a touch more salt.

In-N-Out fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

The inside was also not fluffy at all, which I thought gave them an odd texture. Overall, I was just slightly underwhelmed by the regular fries, an opinion that I happen to share with other In-N-Out diners.

I also ordered a double cheeseburger, medium fries, and a medium soft drink from McDonald's.

The meal from McDonald's. Erin McDowell/Insider

The meal from McDonald's came to $9.87, not including tax, making it $1.62 more expensive than the In-N-Out meal.

The McDonald's double cheeseburger cost me $3.79.

McDonald's double cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The double cheeseburger from McDonald's comes with two beef patties, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and two slices of American cheese.

I thought all the ingredients came together well in this burger, but I found the bun a little lackluster.

McDonald's double cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The bun held everything together and was a good size, but it was a little too soft and didn't have a lot of flavor on its own.

I enjoyed the generous amount of condiments and didn't find them overpowering.

McDonald's double cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider

The chopped onions added a lot of flavor and the burger patties were juicy despite being much thinner than the In-N-Out ones.

The fries were crispy and well-salted. I preferred them to the In-N-Out fries.

McDonald's fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

While the In-N-Out fries were slightly bland, in my opinion, the McDonald's fries were flavorful and perfectly crispy. They were also slightly more expensive at $3.69.

Since In-N-Out doesn't serve many condiments besides ketchup, I decided to eat both fries plain. While the In-N-Out fries were underwhelming without any sauces, the fries from McDonald's held up on their own.

Overall, I had to give the win to In-N-Out.

Me standing in front of In-N-Out. Erin McDowell/Getty Images

While I enjoyed both burgers, the double cheeseburger from In-N-Out simply blew me away. It impressed me so much that I forgot all about the fries. Frankly, the burger was filling enough without them, anyway.

I also thought that In-N-Out was excellent value, even compared with a larger chain like McDonald's. If I was to eat one meal again, I would definitely go for In-N-Out, thanks to its juicy, cheese-coated burger.

