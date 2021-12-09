I ordered the same meal at In-N-Out and McDonald's, and I preferred the juicier, cheese-coated burger
I tried the same meal from In-N-Out and McDonald's to see which one was the better meal and value.
I ordered a double cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink from both chains.
I preferred the thicker burger from In-N-Out over McDonald's smaller, yet still tasty, burger.
I ordered a Double-Double burger, regular fries, and soft drink from In-N-Out.
My meal came to $8.25, not including tax, which I thought was a good deal considering how much food I received.
Most Double-Double burgers come with lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread.
To keep my burger similar to the burger I tried from McDonald's, I ordered it with onions, pickles, and spread. It cost me $4.50, which I thought was an excellent deal for the large burger sitting in front of me.
One of the first things I noticed was how thick the burger patties were — much thicker than other burgers I've tried at a similar price point, including the McDonald's burger.
The cheese slices were perfectly melted and coated each part of the burger.
The bun was soft and held everything together well, while the special spread had my mouth watering for another bite.
In-N-Out's double cheeseburger had a lot of flavor for a low price.
I thought when it came to a double cheeseburger, the West Coast chain really nailed it. The burger was beyond flavorful, the perfect size, and shockingly inexpensive.
The fries, however, were a tad underwhelming, in my opinion.
That said, the regular fry cost me only $2, which I thought was a good deal.
They were crispy but could have used a touch more salt.
The inside was also not fluffy at all, which I thought gave them an odd texture. Overall, I was just slightly underwhelmed by the regular fries, an opinion that I happen to share with other In-N-Out diners.
I also ordered a double cheeseburger, medium fries, and a medium soft drink from McDonald's.
The meal from McDonald's came to $9.87, not including tax, making it $1.62 more expensive than the In-N-Out meal.
The McDonald's double cheeseburger cost me $3.79.
The double cheeseburger from McDonald's comes with two beef patties, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and two slices of American cheese.
I thought all the ingredients came together well in this burger, but I found the bun a little lackluster.
The bun held everything together and was a good size, but it was a little too soft and didn't have a lot of flavor on its own.
I enjoyed the generous amount of condiments and didn't find them overpowering.
The chopped onions added a lot of flavor and the burger patties were juicy despite being much thinner than the In-N-Out ones.
The fries were crispy and well-salted. I preferred them to the In-N-Out fries.
While the In-N-Out fries were slightly bland, in my opinion, the McDonald's fries were flavorful and perfectly crispy. They were also slightly more expensive at $3.69.
Since In-N-Out doesn't serve many condiments besides ketchup, I decided to eat both fries plain. While the In-N-Out fries were underwhelming without any sauces, the fries from McDonald's held up on their own.
Overall, I had to give the win to In-N-Out.
While I enjoyed both burgers, the double cheeseburger from In-N-Out simply blew me away. It impressed me so much that I forgot all about the fries. Frankly, the burger was filling enough without them, anyway.
I also thought that In-N-Out was excellent value, even compared with a larger chain like McDonald's. If I was to eat one meal again, I would definitely go for In-N-Out, thanks to its juicy, cheese-coated burger.
