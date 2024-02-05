Ordering flowers for Valentine's Day? Publix offers online ordering and delivery

Valentine's Day is coming fast.

In 2024, the day hits in the middle of the week, Wednesday, Feb. 14.

If flowers are your favorite gift to send that special someone, Publix has a fairly new service available: an online ordering and delivery service for floral arrangements.

Here's what the super market offers.

Publix launched online ordering, delivery of flowers

In December, Publix launched a floral online ordering and delivery service that is powered by Instacart.

The service offers flowers not available in stores.

What types of flowers does Publix offer?

The new collection includes specialty flowers for:

February's gift bouquet from Publix

The February bouquet of the month features pink and red garden and spray roses, scabiosas, veronicas and eucalyptus.

How much do the Publix flowers cost?

The monthly gift bouquets come in three sizes. Vases are offered for an additional cost.

Original : Includes 20 to 25 stems and starts at $59.99.

Deluxe : Includes 35 stems and starts at $79.99.

Premium: Includes 50 stems and starts at $99.99.

Prices with a vase range from $75.99 to $115.99.

How do you order flowers from Publix?

The floral offerings are available at publix.com/specialtyfloral and the Publix Delivery app on the iStore and Google Play.

Publix Delivery orders are delivered by Instacart.

Specialty floral features unique products throughout the year that are not sold in stores, Publix said.

Delivery is available Monday through Thursday.

Can you order flowers for your wedding, from Publix?

The supermarket chain offers a full line of flowers for weddings.

"Our unique wedding collections feature bouquets, centerpieces, garlands, aisle markers and more. Customers can choose from 10 floral collections."

Flowers can be ordered either as a package, with some selling for $1,099, or per item.

The Publix Forever Coral Exquisite Package includes: one bridal bouquet, five bridesmaids bouquets, eight boutonnieres, four wrist corsages, one flower girl bouquet, and one flower crown. Stems are wrapped in ivory ribbon.

