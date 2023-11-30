Orders accepted for Pomham Rocks Lighthouse charity license plate

Rhode Island lighthouse lovers should soon have another chance to display their affection as they drive through the Ocean State and beyond.

The Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse is taking orders for its charity license plate featuring the historic East Providence landmark.

"Your support will help Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse continue to maintain and restore this unique Rhode Island landmark, to preserve the rich maritime heritage of our state," the state Division of Motor Vehicles says on its website.

Orders are being accepted for the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse charity plate, which will support preservation and upkeep of the historic landmark.

The plates will cost $42.50 with $20 going to the Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse for maintenance of the lighthouse. The plate might not be available immediately, though, since the state requires charities to obtain 600 orders before putting a charity plate into production.

If the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse plate gets enough orders and goes into production, it will become the third lighthouse charity plate available to Rhode Island drivers. Drivers can also choose from plates that support Beavertail Lighthouse and Plum Beach Lighthouse. A charity license plate for Rose Island Lighthouse is also taking orders but isn't yet in production.

First lit on December 1, 1871, the Pomham Rocks lighthouse sits on a rocky, half-acre island in the Providence River about 800 from the shore off the Riverside section of East Providence. It was put there to guide the increasing shipping traffic heady toward the busy port of Providence, according to the Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse.

The volunteer association was founded in 2004 to restore the historical lighthouse, improve public awareness and access to it. The lighthouse had been dark for 32 years when a relighting ceremony was held in May of 2006.

Visitors brought by boat can tour the lighthouse in the warmer weather, check out its museum and climb its 42-foot tower. Christmas lights now adorn the lighthouse for the third consecutive holiday season.

Rhode Island residents can order online at pomhamrockslighthouse.org or by mail. An order form, instructions and mailing address is available via the website.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: License plate sales would support Pomham Rocks Lighthouse