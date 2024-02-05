Orders are being accepted for the annual Crawford SWCD tree sale

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District has a variety of native hardwood and evergreen seedling trees available through its annual tree and plant sale.

New this year are 2-3-foot sugar maple and redbud trees. Asparagus and raspberry plants also will be for sale.

Crawford SWCD says there are may reasons to plant trees:

Trees properly placed near buildings can reduce air conditioning costs up to 50%.

Trees provide winter windbreaks and living snow fences. Windbreaks can reduce fuel bills by as much as 30%.

Trees along streams can reduce soil and chemical runoff from surrounding lawns and fields by as much as 60%.

An acre of trees can remove about 13 tons of dust and gases every year from the surrounding environment through photosynthesis.

More than 100,000 trees are needed to cancel the pollution of one jet flying roundtrip from New York to Los Angeles.

Trees create new habitats and safe havens for our local wildlife.

Trees provide aesthetic landscaping for everyone to enjoy year round.

Orders for the seedling trees and plants will be taken until April 24 or until sold out. There is limited supply.

Wynford Vo-Ag students helped pack trees for the 2023 Crawford SWCD tree sale and will be helping again this year.

Printable order forms and tree descriptions are available at crawfordswcd.org or at the office, 3111 Ohio 98, Bucyrus. Call the office at 419-562-8280, Ext. 3, for more information. Make checks payable to Crawford SWCD. Mail order form along with the check or hand deliver payment and form to the office. The SWCD accepts cash or check only.

Trees can be picked up from 3-6 p.m. April 24 and 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. April 25. Crawford SWCD does not deliver or mail packets.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District holding annual tree sale