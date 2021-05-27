Orders for U.S. Business Equipment Rise Most in Eight Months

1 / 2

Orders for U.S. Business Equipment Rise Most in Eight Months

Reade Pickert and Olivia Rockeman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rose in April by the most in eight months, marking yet another robust month of capital investment fueled by a broader reopening of the economy.

Core capital goods orders, a category that excludes aircraft and military hardware and is seen as a barometer of business equipment investment, increased 2.3% after a 1.6% gain a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday.

Bookings for all durable goods -- or items meant to last at least three years -- unexpectedly decreased 1.3% from the prior month, reflecting declines in orders for motor vehicles and military aircraft.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.8% increase in total durables orders and a 1% gain in core capital goods bookings.

The economy’s rebound from the pandemic, solid business investment and lean inventories have powered non-defense capital goods orders in all but one of the last 12 months.

However, shortages of materials and delivery bottlenecks have driven input prices skyward and hampered factories’ ability to keep up with demand. Unfilled orders for durable goods rose for a second month.

Core capital goods shipments, a figure that will be used to calculate investment in the government’s second-quarter gross domestic product report, increased 0.9% in April.

Business spending on equipment advanced at a 13.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, helping the economy grow at a 6.4% pace, revised data from the Commerce Department showed separately on Thursday. Personal spending climbed at an 11.3% rate.

Meanwhile, initial jobless claims dropped for a fourth straight week, indicating steady improvement in the labor market. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 38,000 to a fresh pandemic low of 406,000 in the week ended May 22, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

Stock-index futures and the dollar were little changed after the flurry of economic data. Treasury yields rose.

Other gauges of manufacturing activity, like industrial production and the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, posted solid readings in the month though came in shy of forecasts.

The Commerce Department’s durable goods data showed an almost 26% drop in military hardware orders, the largest decline since the start of last year. Total durables bookings minus the defense category were unchanged, while orders excluding transportation equipment rose 1%, beating expectations.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts, an industry hit hard by a semiconductor shortage, fell 6.2% in April.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Steadies Near Four-Month High as Central Banks in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed slightly more hawkish tones from central bank officials.Federal Reserve policy maker Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead coming out of the pandemic. Meanwhile, South Korea followed in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.The central bank comments come as gold has erased its 2021 losses amid signs of rising inflation and a potentially uneven economic recovery. Fed officials have pushed back against the threat that a spike in price pressures will prove lasting, while reassuring investors on the central bank’s accommodative stance.“Given the prospect of persistently high inflation, relatively steady U.S. Treasury yields, for now, a weakening U.S. dollar, and frequent bouts of market volatility, gold may remain relevant for investors,” said Mobeen Tahir, associate director for research at WisdomTree.Spot gold declined 0.1% to $1,894.96 an ounce by 1:29 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,912.76 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver and platinum declined, while palladium advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed, after rising 0.3% on Wednesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb as Strong Data Fuel Rotation Trade: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock rose after strong economic reports spurred gains in companies that stand to benefit the most from a rebound in growth. Treasuries dropped.The S&P 500 advanced after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low, while orders for business equipment climbed more than forecast.The Russell 2000 Index of small caps outperformed, while tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fluctuated. Equities also gained after a news report that President Joe Biden would propose a $6 trillion budget to boost infrastructure spending. Banks will remain in focus as the chief executive officers of the largest lenders are set to testify before Congress.Equities have pushed higher in May amid volatile trading as investors swung from worries that higher inflation poses a threat to loose monetary policy. Data Thursday showed yet another robust month of capital investment fueled by a broader reopening of the economy. Meanwhile, the drop in claims underscored the labor market recovery is chugging along as remaining pandemic restrictions are eased.“We’re seeing that kind of economic data underscore what we keep calling the recovery trade -- a move back into cyclical and defensive stocks, companies that are poised to do better with a reopening of the economy,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments. “We think value has a much stronger path for gains going forward.”The Russell 2000 has lost ground to the Nasdaq 100 this quarter, but it has valuation on its side. The forward price-earnings spread between the small-cap and tech-heavy gauges has narrowed to below the five-year average. And while the Russell 2000 value/growth ratio has ebbed in the latter half of May, the relative strength of value suggests that small-cap stocks can continue to be big beneficiaries of the reopening recovery.Some corporate highlights:Best Buy Co. boosted its full-year sales forecast after revenue soared in the quarter, fueled by what it deemed “extraordinarily high” demand for its electronics.Nvidia Corp., the largest U.S. chipmaker by market value, gave a bullish forecast on demand for chips used in gaming PCs, data centers and cryptocurrency mining.For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%The MSCI World index rose 0.1%The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2187The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.4162The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.44 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.18%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was little changedGold futures fell 0.4% to $1,896 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop (GME) Can't Stop Won't Stop

    GME has soared back towards the $250 range following news that the enterprise is building out a non-fungible token (NFT) platform

  • Vanessa Redgrave Will Not Be Appearing Alongside Kevin Spacey in New Italian Film

    Louis Nero, a producer on L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, previously confirmed Kevin Spacey's involvement in the project and that Vanessa Redgrave would be appearing in the film if she could travel from England to Italy

  • Migrants Have No Time for Biden in Quest for Better Life in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- For thousands of Central American migrants, the promise of greater personal safety and economic opportunity is what drives them on arduous journeys north to the U.S. border -- not warmer words from President Joe Biden.“I didn’t know anything about Biden, I didn’t have time to watch the news. We had to flee so quickly,” said Carlos, a 28-year-old Honduran who says violent gangs chased him from his homeland in March.“I would have stayed if I could, but I just didn’t have a choice,” he said.He asked that his last name not be published for fear of retaliation from the people who threatened him.In Washington, Republican lawmakers accuse the president of fomenting a record wave of migrants, blaming his shift to a more sympathetic tone on immigration from the harsh rhetoric of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Yet in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras -- the three countries responsible for the majority of people detained on the southern border -- crime, economic privation, natural disasters and human smuggling rings are doing far more to fuel the surge than anything said by Biden.Migration from the region was ticking up months before Biden took office, driven by yawning economic and social disparities between Central America and the U.S. that were exacerbated by the pandemic. From the start of the year through the end of April, more than 237,000 people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- known as the Northern Triangle -- were apprehended trying to cross the southern U.S. border, according to government data.Those that get into the U.S. find an economy brimming with low-paid jobs that many Americans don’t want, as well as employers willing to tread lightly around questions about their immigration status.The migrant surge became an early and unexpected political crisis for Biden, who entered office focused on ramping up the U.S. vaccination campaign and boosting the domestic economy. While many migrants are turned away from the border under pandemic protocols established by Trump, tens of thousands have been admitted to immigration proceedings in the country -- including scores of children unaccompanied by parents or guardians, who Biden has said won’t be denied entry.His administration is struggling to address the root causes of migration to the U.S., and has yet to propose any new policy or settle on a strategy.Biden’s assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to lead a diplomatic campaign with the Mexican and Central American governments. She’ll travel to Guatamala and Mexico early next month, after pledging more than $300 million in additional humanitarian aid for Northern Triangle countries in a call with Guatamalan President Alejandro Giammattei in April.There’s no question that Biden has been more welcoming to migrants than Trump. As a presidential candidate, he condemned Trump’s restrictive immigration policies and said all who request asylum at the U.S. border “deserve to be heard.”“We’re a nation who says, if you want to flee, and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come,” he said in a September 2019 Democratic primary debate.In February 2020, he promised that “nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days” in office, and issued an order suspending deportation on his first day as president. Texas challenged the order in court and won an injunction against its enforcement.Biden and his top aides dispute that his warmer rhetoric has encouraged migration, and they have repeatedly advised migrants not to try to come to the U.S. now, while the new administration deals with the surge as well as revamping refugee and asylum programs.“In the shelters early on in 2021, the migrants were very much tuned to what was going on” in U.S. politics, said Marisa Limón Garza, deputy director of the Hope Border Institute, an advocacy group in El Paso, Texas.Lately, she said, more migrants are getting their information from human smugglers. “Mixed messages abound,” she said.But she said that migration is driven by “the reality of violence,” government corruption and environmental changes that have made farming more difficult, including climate change and palm oil production.Corruption FocusBiden’s government hasn’t yet hit on a novel solution to the root economic and social causes of migration, but Harris has told her staff to search for new ideas. The administration has placed corruption at the forefront of its strategy, regarding the problem as so pervasive that efforts to spur economic growth and opportunity can’t take without uprooting it.The administration has also been more aggressive about teaming up with the private sector, both to disburse aid through non-governmental organizations and to persuade companies to lean on regional governments to root out corruption.Money is only part of the problem.Guatamala, for example, boasts the largest economy in Central America, according to the World Bank, yet only 40% of its people enjoy food security. Nearly a million more Guatamalans -- about 6% of the population -- may have been plunged into poverty by the pandemic, the bank estimates.Honduras and El Salvador are even worse off economically, and the leaders of the two countries have troubled relationships with the U.S. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been accused by U.S. prosecutors of drug smuggling, while El Salvarodan President Nayib Bukele was criticized earlier this month by U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken after his party sacked five of the country’s top judges and the attorney general in a move to consolidate his political power.All of the region’s governments benefit financially from migration, leading to accusations from U.S. politicians that they have little incentive to help stop it. Remittances from Mexicans and Central Americans in the U.S. are a significant source of income for families back home. In 2020, Mexico received $42.9 billion, while the three Central American countries together received $22.9 billion, according to the World Bank.“You won’t see a real solution until we start to address some of the fundamental issues in these southern countries,” said Victor Manjarrez, associate director at the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas El Paso, who served as a Border Patrol agent for 35 years. “And that isn’t just sending money because we’ve been sending money to Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras for decades now. And the problem’s still there.”The U.S. earmarked more than $3.6 billion in aid for the region from fiscal 2016 to 2021, according to the Congressional Research Service. Trump suspended financial assistance for more than a year in 2019 as leverage in negotiations with Northern Triangle governments over border security and asylum agreements.The suspension set back many aid programs, “making it difficult to assess the effectiveness of U.S. assistance efforts in the region,” CRS said in a report updated May 13.Fragile EconomiesEconomically fragile in the best of times, the three Central American countries suffered back-to-back blows from two powerful hurricanes in November, causing particular damage to their agriculture sectors -- an important source of regional employment.Hurricane Eta alone caused $5.5 billion in damage in the region, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. It was followed by Iota, which is estimated to have inflicted another $1.3 billion in damage, according to Aon Plc.Layered over the economic catastrophes is endemic violence. El Salvador is burdened with the highest murder rate in the world, and both Honduras and Guatamala are also in the top 20, according to the United Nations.Carlos, the Honduran migrant, said that back home he used to make $200 in a good week selling cooking gas door-to-door. He was able to send his two daughters to a good school.But in October, local gangs began demanding bribes that forced him to deplete his savings and take out loans. Ultimately, he decided to uproot his family and flee.He made it across the U.S. southern border, but was apprehended and expelled to Juarez in Mexico. Like many other migrants, he had hoped to reconnect with family in the U.S. who had made it over the border before him. Now, as he awaits news on his asylum case at a local shelter, he tries to be optimistic.“The only reason I came is to take care of my family. I know there’s work there. I like to work, in whatever job that might be,” he said over the phone in Spanish, occasionally crying.The month-long journey cost him $7,000, he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'We are facing a student loan time bomb,' Senator Warren says amid $50,000 forgiveness push

    With the U.S. student loan payment pause set to end after September, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) continues to push for student loan forgiveness as a remedy to a potentially disastrous scenario.

  • Dow Jones Flat As Small Caps Surge; Amazon Up As Jeff Bezos Announces Departure Date

    The Dow Jones was flat as small cap outperformed. Amazon stock was up as CEO Jeff Bezos announced his official departure date.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after jobless claims top estimates, highlighting labor market recovery

    Stocks rose Thursday morning, reversing overnight declines after new jobless claims came in lower than expected.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison

    Two jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself won a federal judge's approval on Tuesday to end the criminal case against them and let them avoid prison. The defendants, Michael Thomas - seen here leaving the courthouse last year - and Tova Noel had been accused of falling asleep, shopping online and checking sports news rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.Epstein, who had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges, was found hanging in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019. New York City's medical examiner called his death a suicide.The agreement requires Noel and Thomas to serve six months of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service.They must also cooperate with a probe by the U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general looking into the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.The probe began under then-Attorney General William Barr, who was angered that a high-profile inmate like Epstein was able to kill himself.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • How the right dominated the discussion of George Floyd’s killing online

    From Candace Owens to Ben Shapiro, conservative commentators saw huge engagement on Facebook around George Floyd

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Flight attendant loses teeth after assault. Sacramento passenger accused of attack

    The passenger “became verbally and physically abusive upon landing” in San Diego, an airline spokesman said.

  • Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes

    The work of the late British scientist Stephen Hawking - from seminal papers on theoretical physics to scripts for "The Simpsons" - and objects such as his personalised wheelchairs are to be preserved, the British government said. Hawking, who gained international acclaim for his work on black holes, died in March 2018 aged 76 after spending a lifetime probing the origins of the universe. Under an "Acceptance in Lieu" agreement announced on Wednesday, his vast archive of scientific and personal papers will go to the University Library in Cambridge, where he lived, while the entire contents of his office will be passed to the Science Museum Group.

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils a Swank Take on the Old-Fashioned Lantern

    The French malletier's travel-inspired collection marries worldly charm and modern accents

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California mass shooting: Rail employee ‘shoots dead eight and himself’ as suspect’s house found on fire

    Nine employees of the Valley Transportation Authority are dead, including the gunman

  • Trump has ‘some damage to repair’ if he runs in 2024 says Lindsey Graham in ‘understatement of year’

    Senator has repaired own relationship with Trump over years

  • 10 things in tech: Amazon acquires MGM, Google's mega-campus, UberPool's demise

    Amazon acquired MGM, Google was approved to build a mega-campus, and UberPool is on its death bed: 10 things in tech you need to know.