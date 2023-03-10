Ordina N.V.'s (AMS:ORDI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 97% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ordina fair value estimate is €8.10

Current share price of €4.12 suggests Ordina is potentially 49% undervalued

Does the March share price for Ordina N.V. (AMS:ORDI) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €39.5m €43.3m €44.5m €45.4m €46.1m €46.6m €47.0m €47.4m €47.7m €47.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.16% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 0.61% Est @ 0.52% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% €37.1 €38.1 €36.7 €35.2 €33.5 €31.8 €30.1 €28.5 €26.9 €25.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €323m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €48m× (1 + 0.3%) ÷ (6.6%– 0.3%) = €768m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €768m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= €406m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €729m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €4.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ordina as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.054. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ordina

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

