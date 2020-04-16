Are Ordina N.V.’s (AMS:ORDI) Returns Worth Your While?

Today we'll evaluate Ordina N.V. (AMS:ORDI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ordina:

0.13 = €24m ÷ (€278m - €85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Ordina has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Ordina's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Ordina's ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the IT industry. Regardless of where Ordina sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Ordina's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ordina's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ordina has total assets of €278m and current liabilities of €85m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. Ordina has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Ordina's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Ordina shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

