Ordinance would allow open container in some Logansport areas

Feb. 2—Officials in the City of Logansport are considering allowing open container alcohol in certain areas of downtown.

The ordinance would establish the creation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in the city's downtown, as authorized by Indiana Code 7.1-3-31. The second and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the Common Council's meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 5 in the Logansport City Council Chambers.

A first reading on Ordinance 2023-38 to establish the district was held by the Logansport Common Council at its regular meeting on Dec. 4, 2023.

The district would allow specific non-breakable open alcoholic containers to be sold and remain in the district outside vendor locations, and would be in effect daily from 11 a.m. until midnight (12 a.m.).

Any business within this district may post whether they sell these containers, and whether they accept or do not accept these containers into their business.

After local approval of the creation of the district, the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission must approve the district and retailers that would want to participate.

A maximum of 2 containers can be sold, and the state regulates the amount served for each type of alcoholic beverage. Any outdoor patio for retailers in the DORA would not be required to have fencing.

After preapproval by the state for vendor locations, special events outside would require an application to the Logansport Board of Works.

Logansport's Downtown DORA would encompass areas from approximately Little Turtle Waterway to the Eel River between Third and Sixth streets, and would extend east to include the On the Banks riverfront area (site of the future Vibrant Events Center) from High Street to the Eel River between Sixth and 11th streets.