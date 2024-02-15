New ordinance makes creating murals in Oklahoma City much easier

Oklahoma City officials are encouraging artists to "paint away" after city councilmembers adopted updates to the city's sign codes Tuesday that make creating murals easier.

Beginning March 15, most murals will no longer require permits and will not need to undergo review by the city's Arts Commission. According to the new sign codes, permits will only be required if the mural:

Has electrical components.

Has three-dimensional elements.

Is mechanically fastened.

Certificates of approval would still be required in the city's design districts, which city staff may approve if the mural meets the guidelines for the district.

Changes in sign code regulations came after extensive feedback in recent years from various stakeholders and the city's vibrant and highly lauded arts community.

Since 2020, city planners and consultants have studied best practices from other major cities and engaged with area business owners, sign industry representatives, developers, artists and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in crafting the ordinance.

“The new mural ordinance is a big win for both artists and for City staff, but especially for the residents of Oklahoma City who have welcomed the blossoming of art in Oklahoma City over the last decade,” Randy Marks, program planner for OKC Arts, said in a statement Tuesday.

Planners and commissioners hoped the new guidelines would be clearer and easier to follow and encourage more mural art to further beautify the city.

Award-winning local artist Denise Duong told the city that she'd found the previous multi-stage permitting process too regulated and potentially stifling of creativity.

“As an arts commissioner, I'm going to miss seeing all the mural proposals, but am excited to see many more murals around our city pop up with the new ordinance,” Duong said.

The ordinance, adopted Tuesday and set to go into effect in March, is also expected to crack down on dilapidated and deteriorating signage while also allowing for temporary signs to be placed in city rights-of-way.

Lloyd Davis takes a photo of a new mural in honor of his cousin Capt. Riley Leroy Pitts during a mural unveiling at Pitts Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

