Ordinary Stablecoin or XRP Killer? What We Know About JPMorgan Chase’s New Cryptocurrency

On Feb. 14, United States banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase announced its own cryptocurrency. Significantly, it is the first time a major U.S. bank has tapped into digital assets for direct use in business operations.

It is fair to say that move comes unexpectedly for JPMorgan Chase, whose CEO, Jamie Dimon, is famous within the crypto community for his anti-Bitcoin (BTC) remarks. Here are the main outtakes from reports and comments about the new virtual currency, dubbed “JPM Coin.”

JPM Coin aims to increase settlement efficiency, initially within three of its operations

There are three early applications for the JPM Coin, as Umar Farooq, head of the lender's blockchain projects, told CNBC.

The first one is cross-border payments for large corporate clients, which currently rely on wire transfers provided by networks like SWIFT, meaning that they might take up to several working days to settle. According to Farooq, payments using JPM Coin will be instantly performed at any time of day.

As a result, SWIFT, which currently handles more than half of all high-value, cross-border payments, might be additionally challenged to update its remittance system. The 46-year-old Belgium-based interbank messaging service has already been confronted by Ripple (XRP), whose CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, had recently declared that “what we are doing on a day-to-day basis is in fact taking over SWIFT.” Ripple has reported various advancements on the field of international payments, allegedly saving transaction costs by 40-70 percent with its xRapid platform and adding several major banking institutions to its RippleNet network.

SWIFT, in turn, has already started researching blockchain as one of the options to achieve quicker payments. Additionally, it has been boosting its Global Payments Innovation (GPI) payments platform — just recently, the banking network launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) of a gateway that would allow blockchain software firm R3 to connect to the GPI.

Secondly, JPM Coin will reportedly be used for securities transactions. In April, the bank tested its Quorum Blockchain platform, along with with the National Bank of Canada and other lending sector participants. The intent was to streamline origination, settlement and interest rate payments, among other financial processes.

Specifically, as Reuters wrote, the trial “mirrored the Canadian bank’s $150 million offering on the same day of a one-year floating-rate Yankee certificate of deposit.” Thus, institutional investors can use the JPM Coin for instant settlements, as opposed to waiting for a wire transfer to come through.

JPMorgan Chase created Quorum in 2016 as part of the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA), of which it is one of the founding partners. The platforms runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and is modeled after the Ethereum Go client. It is currently used by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Genentech as well as Microsoft Azure, among others. In March, JPMorgan Chase declared that they were considering making Quorum an independent entity as way to attract more partners that could be scared off if they are competitors of the bank.

Finally, the new cryptocurrency might be employed by large corporations including Honeywell International and Facebook, which will reportedly use JPMorgan Chase's treasury services business to replace the funds they hold in various subsidiaries across the world. According to CNBC, that businesses brought the lender $9 billion in revenue in 2018. Farooq explained in a comment:

"Money sloshes back and forth all over the world in a large enterprise. Is there a way to ensure that a subsidiary can represent cash on the balance sheet without having to actually wire it to the unit? That way, they can consolidate their money and probably get better rates for it."

The trials for the token are set to start “in a few months.” However, only a small amount of the total funds involved in the three aforementioned areas would involve JPM Coin at first. In total, JPMorgan Chase moves more than $6 trillion across the world on a daily basis, according to CNBC. It is the largest bank in the country. As Farooq told: