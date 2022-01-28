Oregon Has 7871 New Covid Cases, Booster Goal Likely Won't Be Met
PORTLAND, OR — On December 17, Governor Brown announced to the state that they were setting a new goal – getting one million more Oregonians their booster shots before the end of January. The total as of January 26 is far short of that goal.
As of that day, only 478,597 Oregonians had received their booster shots since Brown announced the goal or about 11,992 each day. If that pace holds up over the next days, the state will be more than 418,685 short of the goal.
A state health official tells Patch that the fact that there will be more than 1.5 million Oregonians who've been boosted will still be a victory and that the efforts to get people fully vaccinated and boosted will continue.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority says that on Wednesday, 7,871 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported, bringing the state totals to 613,221 and 6,067 since the pandemic began.
Thursday morning also saw 1,130 Oregonians in the hospital, 169 of them in intensive care units.
As for the 7,871 new cases, they were spread across 34 of the state's 36 counties.
Here's the county by county breakdown:
Baker (34), Benton (59), Clackamas (522), Clatsop (71), Columbia (76), Coos (151), Crook (106), Curry (47), Deschutes (454), Douglas (216), Grant (2), Harney (31), Hood River (35), Jackson (395), Jefferson (88), Josephine (144), Klamath (140), Lake (4), Lane (869), Lincoln (96), Linn (350), Malheur (96), Marion (989), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,101), Polk (174), Sherman (5), Tillamook (35), Umatilla (179), Union (85), Wallowa (25), Wasco (44), Washington (936) and Yamhill (278).
