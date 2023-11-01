New Oregon Audit: 'Breaking the Cycle' of Domestic Violence

Oct. 31—Oregon needs an integrated, over-arching strategy to best combat domestic violence, according to the Oregon Audits Division.

The division has released an advisory report assessing Oregon's role in addressing this issue and offering suggestions for improvement.[1]

The report's issuance is timely: October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Definition

Domestic violence is behavior that one partner uses to control the other, according to the audit. It can include physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, as well as threats and economic control. Nationwide, 1 in 3 women, and 1 in 4 men, have been physically abused by an intimate partner. In Oregon, over a third of adults experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

"Domestic violence is pervasive, immensely harmful, and often fatal," Oregon Audits Director Kip Memmott said. "This is an area where state government can do more to help. As auditors, we are uniquely positioned to provide state leaders with information and offer potential solutions on critical issues of public health and safety."

Because domestic violence seeps into every aspect of a victim's life, Memmott said services to help must be similarly wide-ranging: emergency housing, assistance navigating the legal system, childcare, mental health care, and more. She said best practices require addressing domestic violence with an integrated approach.

Memmott said services to prevent domestic violence in the first place are critical. It is equally important victims and survivors are able to protect themselves from abuse that has already occurred by quickly and easily accessing the wide-ranging services that are available. However, multiple barriers stand in the way of access.

What the review found

Victims and survivors face multiple barriers to accessing community services and navigating the justice system. Systemic social welfare issues, such as the lack of available housing or access to services like childcare, mental health care, and legal assistance often translate to urgent unmet needs for domestic violence victims.

Oregon advocates report fragmented and under-resourced social services and complex criminal and civil justice systems contribute to access issues. Domestic violence service providers face high administrative burdens, staffing issues, and challenges expanding equitable outreach, prevention, and intervention services.

Oregon lacks a centralized, statewide response to domestic violence and does not strategically address risks through statewide data-informed prevention, mitigation, or intervention-related action. Oregon could do more to coordinate strategies, share data, and effect change across otherwise siloed agency and organizational responses.

Oregon's role in addressing domestic violence, according to Memmott, is largely administrative and financial. State agencies pass through federal funds, including funding from the Violence Against Women Act and the Victims of Crime Act, and administer grants like the Oregon Domestic Violence and Sexual Violence Services Fund, aimed at community-based organizations providing these critical services.

But the reliance on grants comes with substantial challenges, the audit summary states. According to advocates, direct funding to victims is often most helpful, but those types of grants are limited. Rigid grant requirements, including dictating what the money can be spent on and reporting on outcomes, can stifle efforts of resource-strapped organizations.

For example, federally funded temporary domestic violence assistance grants, a primary source of direct victim funding, only provide up to $1,200 over a 90-day period. They are also only available for individuals who qualify for the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and who are either taking care of a minor child or currently pregnant.

The grant was originally intended to help pay emergency rent, but the amount hasn't increased since 1997, making it insufficient to cover most current rent payments.

Because addressing domestic violence requires an integrated approach, Oregon needs a similar over-arching strategy to be successful, Memmott said. Currently, many state agencies have roles to play. Unfortunately, there is no single state agency or entity responsible for coordinating a comprehensive statewide response or measuring the overall impact of ongoing efforts, she states.

Suggested solutions

Auditors have offered some suggested solutions.

* Policymakers in the state should consider developing a statewide strategy to centralize resources and gather data.

* Legislators could add stability by making flexible state funds permanent budget items, including adjusting them for inflation, rather than addressing needs through one-time funding.

Read the full report on the Secretary of State website.