Oregon authorities searching for suspect after three victims killed in hit-and-run and shooting

Authorities on Friday were searching for a suspect who is believed to have killed three people in a violent spree that included a hit-and-run vehicle crash and a shooting at a retail marijuana shop in the small Oregon city of North Bend.

The first victim who was discovered dead was struck by a truck at a recreational vehicle park located roughly 220 miles southwest of Portland, Oregon. The incident happened at around 10 a.m. local time, according to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.

During a Friday news conference, Frasier added that a woman was injured in the crash and taken to a local medical facility, where she was in critical condition.

Minutes after the crash, authorities were alerted to gunshot reports at a local cannabis shop. One person was killed in the store, and police believe it was the same suspect responsible for the shooting and the hit-and-run incident.

The suspect reportedly then went to a nearby sporting goods store to purchase more ammunition after the shooting, Frasier said. Several images were shown during the press conference of the man believed to be the suspect, captured using surveillance footage from both stores.

Authorities later went back to the RV park and searched a trailer registered to the same person as the truck from the crash. When they stepped inside, they found the body of the person who was believed to be the owner of both the truck and the trailer.

Police officers then began their search for a white 2019 Dodge 3500 pickup truck, which was later discovered on Oregon Highway 126. The truck had crashed and was set on fire.

A witness claimed that the suspect was armed with a handgun and ran into the woods. Law enforcement officers in Lane County were conducting a manhunt in the woods Friday afternoon.

None of the victims has been identified. Frasier said it was not clear if any victims had connections to the suspect.

When asked for more specific details on the suspect's whereabouts, Frasier said the person was located "somewhere between Florence and Eugene on Highway 126."

The Coos County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner.

