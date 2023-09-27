Oregon awarded $156M in federal dollars to expand broadband infrastructure

Oregon will receive $156 million in federal money for broadband infrastructure projects to help expand broadband access to 17,000 homes and businesses across the state, Gov. Tina Kotek and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced during a joint news conference Wednesday.

The money comes from the $10 billion American Rescue Plan Act Capital Projects Fund. The fund has awarded more than $8 billion across the United States to various projects aimed at broadband and digital technology.

"The pandemic was a national teaching moment on the importance of every family, every small business needing universal affordable, accessible broadband," Gene Sperling, senior advisor to the president and American Rescue Plan coordinator, said.

An estimated 1.7 million Oregonians live in rural areas without access to high-speed broadband, according to a pre-COVID 2020 study of Oregon broadband.

"It's hard for me to fathom and really unacceptable," U.S. Congresswoman Andrea Salinas, (D-Ore.) said during the news conference.

The lack of access is not an inconvenience but a serious problem with serious ramifications, she added.

The $156.7 million awarded to Oregon will go to the Oregon Broadband Office within Business Oregon. It will partner with local and regional entities across the state to invest the funds, said Sophorn Cheang, Business Oregon director, in a follow-up news release.

The state plan will support projects designed to deliver reliable internet service that meets upload speeds of 100 megabits per second or above, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury. The speed benchmark represents internet speeds necessary for a household or business with multiple users to simultaneously access the internet.

Of the $156.7 million, $7.7 million has been approved for administrative purposes.

Kotek called the award the largest single investment to date in Oregon's broadband infrastructure. She said it was a "critical step" in making sure Oregonians left out of the current system could be brought in.

In a later release, Kotek said the funding would help rural and low-income communities and would expand access to telehealth, job opportunities, education and more.

"Broadband is like your roads and your water systems. You've got to have good, reliable, affordable, accessible internet to make sure every part of the state of Oregon can be successful," Kotek said.

U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer, (D-Ore.), said the funding will change lives for years to come and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) referred to the award as an example of lawmakers working together "with every instrument" to recognize how essential access to high-speed internet is to society.

