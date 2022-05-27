Oregon ballot fiasco spotlights clerk's troubled 20-year run

GILLIAN FLACCUS and SARA CLINE
·6 min read

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error has delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers at least $100,000.

Opponents have repeatedly tried to unseat Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who was first elected in 2002, following elections errors in 2004, 2010 and 2011 and a state vote-tampering investigation in 2012. Hall makes $112,600 a year in the nonpartisan position overseeing elections, recording property transactions, keeping public records and issuing marriage licenses. She is running for a sixth four-year term in November in the suburban county south of Portland.

The latest scandal in Oregon comes against the backdrop of a polarized political landscape in which vote counts are increasingly scrutinized. Races for local elections clerks — who until recently toiled in obscurity and relative anonymity — are getting new attention, particularly from right-wing voters who deny that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Local elections chiefs are the first line of defense for elections integrity, but most voters don't know who their county clerk is, or even what they do, and are likely to skip over the nonpartisan race on Election Day, or simply pick the incumbent. Some county clerks are appointed, but in many counties in Oregon and elsewhere they are beholden to the whims of voters who may not be paying attention, said Christopher McKnight Nichols, an associate professor of history at Oregon State University.

There's a “myopia and invisibility about this sort of office in American public life,” he said.

The situation in Oregon’s third-largest county underscores the importance of such contests.

In the current election, tens of thousands of ballots sent out with blurry barcodes were rejected by a vote-counting machine. The issue affected Democratic and nonpartisan ballots more than Republican ones, state officials have said. The fiasco forced the county to shift nearly 200 county employees to vote tabulation duties; county officials don't yet know the full cost of the cleanup job.

For days, workers have been transferring each voter’s intent from spoiled ballots to fresh ones, by hand using purple markers, in a painstaking process that might not be complete for more than two more weeks. More than 81,000 ballots out of more than 116,000 had been counted by early Friday, and nearly 35,000 spoiled ballots remained to be duplicated, according to county tallies.

“This affects all of us. This is voter integrity,” said Janet Bailey, a Republican voter who protested outside the Clackamas County election offices Thursday with about a dozen others. “We, in Oregon, a week ago we had our primary, and we still don’t know the results.”

Hall knew of the problem with the ballots on May 3, but did not take significant action until after the election on May 17, when it became clear the vote tally was substantially delayed. The Oregon Secretary of State has said Hall refused offers of help from the state; at least one Democratic state lawmaker has demanded a legislative inquiry into the ballot blunder.

Meanwhile, the results of several contests, including the much-watched Democratic primary for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, remain undecided. And some voters are seizing on the county’s problems to demand an end to Oregon’s trailblazing vote-by-mail system and the use of electronic machinery to count votes.

“Our votes have to count,” said Cindy Hise, a Clackamas County voter who wants the entire primary redone. “This has been going on for days. We're past all hope of it being a true vote."

Hall declined a phone or in-person interview with The Associated Press for this story but said in response to emailed questions Thursday that she would cooperate with any investigation. She said she has no comment on calls from some for her resignation.

She also addressed numerous 2020 contributions she made to national Republican causes, saying in a brief email that she “maintains neutrality.” The donations to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and to WINRED, a Republican Party fundraising platform, were all $100 or less.

“I have the right as a private citizen to exercise free speech and association. I do give small contributions to a large number of organizations," she wrote. “I do not accept endorsements of any kind."

Controversy isn't new to Hall, who has overseen the county's elections since she took office in 2003.

— In 2004, the county excluded three annexation questions on ballots mailed to 300 voters and didn't alert the public for 10 days.

— In 2010, a county commission race was listed on the primary ballot when it should not have been. The ballots were reprinted at a cost of more than $100,000. Hall later filed a complaint with state elections officials saying the episode, including press “leaks” and public criticisms of her by county officials, cost her primary votes and forced her into a November runoff.

— In 2012, an elections worker was caught tampering with two ballots and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

— In 2018, Hall placed her name and the county clerk title on the ballot return envelopes and on voter information pamphlets while also seeking reelection to the post, a decision critics called egregious self-promotion in a tight race.

Hall said in her email that all the elections incidents “did happen under my watch" and that she or those in her office "took appropriate steps as needed.”

Pamela White, who challenged Hall in 2018 and lost by fewer than 6,000 votes, said even with such missteps it seemed impossible to defeat Hall. In that election, more than 52,000 voters skipped the county clerk race altogether despite persistent criticisms of Hall's elections oversight and White's endorsement by Hall’s recently retired elections manager.

White spent $100,000 on the race, including $25,000 of her own money, and campaigned for two years, she said.

“I worked very hard,” she said. “I knew what I was doing, but that down-ballot thing is an issue even in your own party. It just takes all the air out of the room.”

Steve Kindred, the former elections manager who endorsed White, said his relationship with Hall soured after a 2014 incident in which she asked him to do work on her reelection campaign during office hours without telling him what it was for. She was later fined $100 by state elections officials for the lapse. Kindred retired early.

Kindred said seeing the ballot fiasco now after experiencing the ballot-tampering probe in 2012 was like a “punch to the gut.”

“We had a couple of hell elections, not nearly as bad as this one," he said. “It’s almost like she’s frozen, like a deer in the headlights.”

For now, the county is focused on getting the votes counted by June 13, the state's election certification deadline.

___

Cline reported from Portland. Associated Press writer Andrew Selsky in Salem and AP investigative researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No. 19 Texas betters its regional résumé as Lucas Gordon stifles TCU at Big 12 Tournament

    With the win over TCU, Texas improved its record to 41-17. According to WarrenNolan.com, UT's RPI jumped 12 spots to the ninth-best in the nation.

  • GOP primary election results in Georgia signal lack of support for Trump-backed candidates

    Five states held primary elections on Tuesday. Two states garnering a lot of attention are Georgia and Texas. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp beat former Sen. David Perdue in the primary election for the office of governor. He's projected to face Stacy Abrams in the general election. CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" from Atlanta with a look at the election results.

  • Campaign Report — Trump’s rough night

    Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox each week leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), Tal Axelrod (taxelrod@thehill.com), Caroline Vakil (cvakil@thehill.com) and Monique Beals (mbeals@thehill.com). Trump candidates —…

  • Expert insists on gun reform after school shooting

    A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. An expert at Johns Hopkins University argues gun legislation is key in preventing mass shootings. (May 25)

  • Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

    Capri Isidoro broke down in tears sitting on a chair at the office of a lactation consultant. The mother of two had been struggling to breastfeed her 1-month-old daughter ever since she was born, when the hospital gave the baby formula first without consulting her on her desire to breastfeed. As parents across the United States struggle to find formula to feed their children, the pain is particularly acute among Black and Hispanic women.

  • Injured South Korean fighter back from Ukraine faces investigation

    A South Korean volunteer fighter returned home from Ukraine on Friday saying he had to recover from injuries and was ready to face a police investigation on suspicion of breaking the law by defying a government ban on travel to Ukraine. Volunteers from around the world have flocked to Ukraine to help it fight Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24. Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation".

  • 10-Year-Old Tried To Call 911 During Texas Shooting Before Being Killed

    Amerie Jo Garza, a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School, was one of the first casualties in the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

  • NRA stages big gun show in Texas days after school massacre

    The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day firearms marketing and advocacy event, which is expected to draw protesters fed up with gun violence. While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws, NRA board member Phil Journey said the focus should be on better mental health care and trying to prevent gun violence.

  • Hero teacher killed in Texas shooting was a Marine mom

    Family members say the Marine's father, Joe Garcia, died Thursday of a heart attack.

  • Texas runoff between last anti-abortion House Democrat and progressive challenger still too close to call

    Texas runoff between last anti-abortion House Democrat and progressive challenger still too close to call

  • Analysis-Security Council split spells end of an era for U.S.-led sanctions on N.Korea

    A decision by China and Russia to veto new United Nations sanctions on North Korea pushed by the United States shattered any veneer of global cooperation, straining efforts to pressure Pyongyang as it prepares to conduct a new nuclear test. The two countries on Thursday vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams urges support for police after subway shootings: 'Raise your voice'

    Mayor Eric Adams has urged New Yorkers to voice support for the police as violence continues to plague the city’s subways and elsewhere across the country. Everyone silently tells us to support the police. The Democratic mayor’s emotional plea came just hours after the arrest of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, a repeat offender accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on the Q Train on Sunday.

  • Broad support, but less hope for tighter U.S. gun laws - Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Most Americans support stronger gun laws but are less confident that lawmakers will take action in the wake of a spate of mass shootings, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. The poll of 940 Americans was conducted one day after a Texas gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, and less than two weeks after an avowed white supremacist killed 10 people at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. Some 84% of respondents said they supported background checks for all firearms sales, while 70% said they backed "red flag" laws that would allow authorities to confiscate guns from people found to be a threat to public safety.

  • Inflation: Here's how much more your Memorial Day BBQ will cost this year

    Prices of beef, chicken and bacon are all up. Here's how inflation will impact your Memorial Day barbecue.

  • 'Drop it now! You will be shot': Portage sheriff's deputy warns before fatal shooting

    The deadly shooting remains under investigation by state officials.

  • Pennsylvania declares recount in Republican Senate primary as Dr. Oz' lead shrinks

    Dr. Mehmet Oz' lead over Dave McCormick in the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania shrank to less than a thousand votes and the race will now enter a recount.

  • Uvalde, Texas residents react to Beto O'Rourke disrupting Abbott press conference: 'Bull----'

    Beto O’Rourke’s attempt to derail Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference has sparked the ire of multiple Uvalde residents still reeling from Tuesday's mass shooting.

  • Trump hits back at Kellyanne Conway for admitting that he lost in 2020

    He would have, he says, excommunicated her from his inner sanctum had she said as much.

  • Herschel Walker’s Win in Georgia Complicates Republican Efforts to Retake the Senate

    National Republicans had been fretting for weeks that the Senate primary in Georgia would end exactly the way it did.

  • Republican Wisconsin elections panel member resigns, says Trump lost

    A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he could no longer effectively serve the party because he believes former President Trump lost the 2020 election. Dean Knudson, who previously chaired the commission after serving three terms in the state legislature, said the state party did not want him…