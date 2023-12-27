Oregon black raspberries are nearly impossible to find. Why is that?

Black raspberries, known to possess anti-aging and disease-prevention properties, are being freeze dried and made into powder, extract and gummies.

This is part of a series answering "Why is that?" questions about Salem and the Mid-Valley.

The question: Why is it nearly impossible to find Oregon black raspberries? We have the answer. But first, a little history.

The background: Black raspberries grow wild in many parts of the United States and are farmed commercially in Oregon, which supplies 99% of the annual harvest, according to the Oregon Raspberry and Blackberry Commission.

Black raspberries have a stronger flavor than their red or golden counterparts, sweet yet tart, with more seeds. They are small, round and purplish black berries.

You can distinguish a black raspberry from a blackberry by looking at the bottom. A black raspberry has a hollow core, while a blackberry is solid.

The pigment of black raspberries is so dark it can be used as a coloring agent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture used it for many years to stamp the grade on meat.

Today, black raspberries are used in specialty jams, jellies, ice cream and natural health products.

The Oregon Raspberry and Blackberry Commission's most recent assessment reports show black raspberries have made up 5-10% of the state's caneberry crop in the past five years.

Some farms have been growing them for generations, such as Sturm's Berry Farm in Corbett and Oregon Berry Packing in Hillsboro. Others have pulled out finicky black raspberries in favor of more sustainable and profitable crops such as blueberries and filberts.

Read more: Oregon's state nut has two different names. Why is that?

Black raspberries are one of the hardest berries to grow. They are fragile and perishable and susceptible to disease and mildew. The yield is about 500 pounds per acre compared to other berries which produce 10,000 to 20,000 pounds per acre, and the harvest window is small.

Even in a perfect season, they are only available for about three weeks starting in early July.

Why are Oregon black raspberries nearly impossible to find?

Low yield and a small harvest window help explain why you aren't likely to find fresh black raspberries at a farmer's market or roadside stand.

Sturm's and Oregon Berry sell most of their crops wholesale, in large quantities to individual buyers.

Sturm's, a fourth-generation berry farm, has about 70 acres of black raspberries. It used to produce black raspberry jam, but its focus has shifted to health-related products in recent years. Today, 99% of its black raspberries are grown for products sold by BerriHealth.

The fruit is freeze-dried and made into powder, extract and gummies. The website suggests using the powder in tea or smoothies.

The black raspberry is considered the king of berries in terms of health benefits and is known to possess anti-aging and disease-prevention properties.

Black raspberries have about three times the Oxygen Radical Absorption Capacity of blueberries, a measurement of antioxidant levels. Studies have shown consuming foods high in antioxidants helps prevent cancer, heart disease, stroke and possibly Alzheimer's Disease.

Studies at Ohio State University showed a 60–80% reduction in colon tumors in rats fed a diet with black raspberries added and an 80% reduction in esophageal cancers in mice fed a 5-10% diet of black raspberries. The university is conducting human clinical trials into the effects of black raspberries on colon and esophageal cancers in humans.

Oh, by the way

Oregon black raspberries are featured in a best-selling flavor of ice cream by a Midwestern chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Graeter's refers to Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip as its "signature and most beloved flavor." The flavor description says black raspberries grown in Oregon's Willamette Valley are pureed and combined with the company's sweet cream and signature chocolate chips.

The Food Network named Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip among the Top 5 ice creams in America.

Family owned since 1870, Graeter's is touted as the last ice cream still crafted in French pots, two gallons at a time.

You won't find it in stores unless you're traveling in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky or Pennsylvania. But the good news is you can order it online (six pints for $79.95, plus shipping). The company will ship anywhere in the continental United States, guaranteeing your ice cream will arrive frozen.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Email your "Why is that" questions to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon black raspberries are nearly impossible to find. Why?