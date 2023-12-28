Oregon Cascade passes could see light snow, but weather ‘pretty boring’ over New Year’s

New Year’s weekend is expected to bring pretty boring weather, with the exception that Oregon’s Cascade mountain passes could see a light dusting of snow in between rain showers.

Light rain mixed with clear skies are forecast for the Willamette Valley across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while in the Cascade mountains, snow levels are expected to stay above pass levels for the most part.

That’s good news for travelers, but not great news for mid-elevation ski areas such as Hoodoo and Willamette Pass that are still waiting to open for the season due to a lack of snow.

“There’s not much going on,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clinton Rockey said of the holiday weekend. “We may see some light snow, but not enough to cause many problems. Otherwise, it’ll be a little wet but not too bad.

“Overall, it’s pretty low key, especially compared to previous years.”

That should be good news for those planning to head outdoors for Oregon’s “first day” hiking series at state parks.

